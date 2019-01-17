XY Investment Solutions Announces New Partnership with Orion Enterprise

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XY Investment Solutions (XYIS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of XY Planning Network that provides investment solutions for its 850+ advisor community, announced a new partnership with Orion Advisor Services that will leverage the new Orion Enterprise platform to operate XYIS' turnkey asset management platform for XYPN members.

XYIS is one of the first companies to partner with Orion Enterprise, a new joint offering by Orion Advisor and FTJ FundChoice that provides small- to mid-size broker-dealers and advisory firms with integrated portfolio management technology and an advanced investment management experience.

"One of the biggest challenges in working Gen X and Gen Y clients who are still in the early accumulation stage of saving for retirement, and supporting our XYPN members who serve them, is being able to appropriately service the high volume of 'small' accounts that need to be created, onboarded, and invested," said Michael Kitces, co-founder of XY Planning Network. "Orion Enterprise provides rebalancing and tax trading tools we need to scalably deliver our TAMP solution to members, while delivering the onboarding experience their next generation clients want and expect."

"We've created an automated solution designed with the human advisor in mind," says XYIS Director Brandon Moss. "Money is such a personal and emotional topic that, as an advisor, you want to be able to connect to and personalize that experience for your clients. This platform gives advisors the ability to do that."

Other benefits to XYIS advisors include automated account opening for over twenty account types, tax intelligent trading via CLS Investments through Orion's Eclipse platform with household rebalancing, and a branded client portal featuring performance insights and reporting, planning integrations, and more. Other popular features include a portfolio proposal generation tool, internal risk assessment and integrations, integrations with the core XYPN technology stack including RightCapital, WealthBox, and AdvicePay, and optional account aggregation via Quovo. Additionally, advisors benefit from a top-notch mobile app and dedicated XYIS Client Service Team.

"This partnership with Orion Enterprise puts solo advisors using XYIS on par with the capabilities of the biggest RIAs in the country," comments Moss. "The advisors who use this platform will no longer have to worry whether they're missing something by not signing up with a robo-advisor or tucking into a bigger RIA. Orion Enterprise makes the same robo-style capabilities available for all of our advisors directly through XYIS."

About XY Investment Solutions

XY Investment Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of XY Planning Network, offering a turnkey asset management platform for XYPN's 850+ advisor community specifically built to support next generation clients still in the early stages of accumulation. https://xyinvestmentsolutions.com/

About XY Planning Network

XY Planning Network is the leading financial planning platform for fee-only financial advisors who want to serve their Gen X and Gen Y peers, providing comprehensive financial planning services for a monthly subscription fee and without product sales or asset minimums. The Network offers a virtual community for new and established financial advisors who want to serve a younger clientele, and provides its members compliance support services, marketing support, business tools and templates, and a wide range of technology solutions. https://www.xyplanningnetwork.com/

About Orion Enterprise

Orion's foundation coming from a registered investment advisor provides them with a unique appreciation for the role a technology provider and an asset manager can play in empowering investment advisors' businesses. Supporting RIAs and independent broker-dealers through its unified "Platform of Choice", Orion Enterprise offers a flexible and fully-integrated, full-service portfolio management and portfolio accounting solution designed to promote efficiency, inspire autonomy and accelerate growth.

About Orion Advisor Services

Orion Advisor Services, LLC is the premier portfolio accounting service provider for advisors. Our firm has unique insights into the advisory profession because it was founded for investment advisors by an investment advisor in 1999. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully customizable technology solutions that advisors need to help grow their businesses over the long term. The firm's technology solutions empower more than $700 billion in AUA and over 2 million accounts. For more, please visit www.orionadvisor.com or follow our news and insights via our blog.



