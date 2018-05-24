XY Planning Network Begins CFP® Exam Scholarship Program for Next Gen Financial Planners

As part of the program for its 660-plus professionals, XYPN will cover the entire cost of the CFP® exam for its members who do not yet have the certification. XYPN is an organization made up of fee only financial advisors who specialize in working with Gen X and Gen Y clients, offering comprehensive resources to help financial planners run better and more successful businesses. XYPN members who have met CFP Board's education coursework requirement and plan to take the CFP® exam for the first time under XYPN membership can apply for one of five scholarships awarded each CFP® exam cycle.

In addition, XYPN announced that it will also provide five additional diversity scholarships per CFP® Exam cycle for advisors from under-represented groups within the financial planning community, including (but not limited to) women, people of color, people with disabilities, and LGBT+ advisors. The XYPN Diversity Committee, which will evaluate applications and select Diversity Scholarship recipients, welcomes submissions from XYPN members and non-members alike.

"It's essential that more financial professionals from Generations X and Y earn CFP® certification to help meet the growing demand for personal financial advice," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller. "We very much appreciate the support from XYPN to encourage their members to work toward the certification, and their support for increasing the diversity of CFP® professionals."

The CFP® Certification Examination is just one of several requirements that need to be met in order to become a CFP® professional. In addition to passing the exam, candidates also must meet CFP Board's experience requirements, pass a background check, have a Bachelor's degree (or higher) and successfully complete a college-level program of study in personal financial planning.

The next CFP® Exam window is July 10-17, 2018. The deadline to apply is June 26. More information about XY Planning Network's CFP® Examination Scholarship Program and the application to apply can be found at http://info.xyplanningnetwork.com/cfp-exam-scholarship-program.

"Our mission at XYPN is to bring real financial planning to Gen X and Gen Y clients by a competent, fiduciary financial planner, as embodied by the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation," said Michael E. Kitces, CFP®, co-founder of XY Planning Network. "Offering XYPN members an opportunity to take the CFP® exam at no cost is a reflection of XYPN's commitment to the success of both its member-advisors and their clients, and in support of the CFP Board's commitment that CFP® professionals will be expected to be fiduciaries at all times when providing financial advice once the Standards are effective."

