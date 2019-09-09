XY Planning Network Launches New Services for Advisors of All Stages as Membership Continues to Grow

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XY Planning Network (XYPN) announced the launch of several new services designed to help advisors of all stages of firm ownership, from preparing to scaling, at its annual national conference, #XYPNLIVE. This news comes just a month after XYPN achieved a major milestone when its community of advisors grew to 1,000 in early August.

XYPN is widely known as the go-to network for financial advisors launching independent fee-for-service financial planning firms, but co-founders Alan Moore and Michael Kitces are working to evolve that reputation with an ever-expanding list of services for established advisors whose needs are markedly different from those of launching advisors. Today, XYPN serves more than 1,020 advisors, 64% of whom are past their first year of firm ownership.

Newly announced services include:

Sales coaching: Starting in October 2019, XYPN will offer a three-week, quick start sales and marketing intensive program, as well as a more advanced program for firm owners who want to refine and improve the effectiveness of their sales and marketing processes, set to launch at the start of the new year. Both of these programs will be led by XYPN's in-house sales coach, BB Webb.

Compliance coaching: XYPN's compliance coaching services are designed to help advisors develop, implement, and revise their compliance programs. XYPN's in-house compliance experts will work with advisors one-on-one to improve operational efficiency and increase accountability for their ongoing compliance needs.

Financial planning and process consulting: XYPN is set to deliver a combination of group coaching, workshops, and one-on-one consulting to create and refine scalable processes. Advisors will learn how to customize and implement XYPN's comprehensive financial planning process, which includes a client onboarding process, client discovery process, step-by-step financial plan development, and best practices for implementation with clients.

XY Tax Solutions: XYPN announced white-label tax services as the first offering under XY Tax Solutions (XYTS), a new division offering an outsourced tax team for XYPN members only. XY Tax Solutions anticipates preparing one thousand 2019 tax returns for the clients of XYPN advisors. Through this service, advisors are able to create deeper relationships with clients, scale their firms if desired, and improve client retention.

