XY Retail Marks a New Era of Growth and Global Scale as the Retail OS Expands to 1,300+ Stores Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XY Retail, the unified commerce platform that powers the world's leading fashion and luxury brands, today announced a wave of global milestones that underscore the increasing importance of retail operating systems (OS) for modern retail success.

Today, more than 1,300 stores and order management systems (OMS) across 50+ countries run on XY Retail's cloud-based Retail OS, which processes over $3 billion in annual gross payment volume with 99.8% platform uptime. By consolidating point-of-sale (POS), OMS, clienteling, and retail intelligence into a single, real-time system, XY Retail enables global brands to move faster, expand more predictably, and deliver consistent omnichannel experiences across every region.

"Retail's biggest limitation used to be its own technology. That ceiling is gone," said Susan Jeffers, CEO, XY Retail. "We built XY Retail for brands that want to scale without friction, globally, rapidly, and without compromising the customer experience. We're not keeping up with retail innovation; we're driving it."

XY Retail's expanding partner ecosystem now includes leading brands like Deloitte, PwC, Sopra Steria , and technology leaders like AWS, Adyen , Square, Stripe, Global Blue, Planet, Numeral, and Avalara. This rich ecosystem helps accelerate global deployment, omnichannel integration, and regional compliance.

Additional milestones achieved this year include:

Global certifications – The XY Retail platform is now certified under NF525 (France) , ZATCA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), EFSTA (Europe), and is fully GDPR-ready, giving retailers a unified, compliant foundation across every market.

– The XY Retail platform is now certified under , ZATCA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), EFSTA (Europe), and is fully GDPR-ready, giving retailers a unified, compliant foundation across every market. Portfolio expansion – XY Retail now powers iconic brands including The Armani Group , Subdued, Luisaviaroma, Golden Goose, Boggi Milano , ISAIA, Damiani , Slowear , Pupa Milano, Fender, and others.

– XY Retail now powers iconic brands including , Subdued, Luisaviaroma, Golden Goose, , ISAIA, , , Pupa Milano, Fender, and others. Dedicated customer success team – XY Retail recently launched a 24/7 Global Customer Success Team to deliver proactive support, live incident management, and strategic guidance across time zones.

"We've engineered XY to be the most resilient, scalable, and future-ready Retail OS in the market," said Puneet Arora, CTO, XY Retail. "From fiscalization in 50+ countries to 99.999% uptime, every layer of the platform is built so retailers can innovate without friction."

"Technology alone doesn't drive transformation - people and execution do," said Fabio Pulidori, COO, XY Retail. "With our global support team and strong partner ecosystem, every rollout is faster, smoother, and more impactful for the business."

From deploying 140 stores in just eight weeks to enabling brands to launch new channels in record time, XY Retail continues to set a new standard for rollout velocity, operational consistency, and omnichannel unification. See how we're redefining unified commerce at www.xyretail.com

