Xybion Adds Over $6.5 Million of Total Contracted Revenue from Seven New Pristima XD Deals

PRINCETON, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xybion Corporation, a global low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, today announced that its preclinical laboratory solution, Pristima XD, was deployed recently to help several pharmaceutical companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Biotechnology companies to improve productivity by digitizing lab operations.

A global pharmaceutical company located in Germany launched Pristima XD for end-to-end lab operations to simplify user experience, provide more flexibility, and standardize on a single IT framework.

A large Gene & Cell Therapy lab with a prestigious, top tier university has implemented Pristima XD to speed up their strategy to develop and commercialize genetic based therapeutics.

A biopharmaceutical company is deploying Pristima XD to digitize their preclinical study labs to help accelerate and expand the production of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases.

A leading biomedical research and services organization implemented Pristima XD and Labwise XD to digitize their laboratories requiring compliance with Good Laboratory Practice regulations of US Food and Drug Administration

Three CROs selected Pristima XD to streamline protocol management, study management and quality management operations.

"Pristima XD enables companies to digitally manage, track, and control business processes and data. This AI and machine learning capable software helps the users capture, manage, report, retrieve, and predict results better. Our ability to decrease study time to speed up innovation and significantly reduce study costs are unique benefits Xybion brings to the Life Sciences industry," said Pradip K. Banerjee, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO of Xybion.

"I'm seeing a vast change in our customer behavior. Historically, preclinical business was a fragmented segment with multiple point solutions supporting the lab operation. We are very excited to see the adoption of platform-based solutions now. Many of our new customers are already preparing to add more modules to enhance their automation capabilities," says Kamal Biswas, President and COO of Xybion.

About Xybion Corporation

Xybion is a leading SaaS solutions company dedicated to helping highly regulated corporations solve business problems and create new capabilities. Through intelligently designed systems and business processes, we help companies become more efficient, reduce costs, and manage compliance, regulatory adherence, and risk. Serving more than 160 customers in 25 countries, we have the global scale and expertise to bring employees around the world to help companies in life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, workplace health, and government. We put our expertise in action every day to help companies transform the digital workplace. Our unique solutions focus on integrated preclinical lab management, early-stage drug discovery, digital lab solution, regulatory compliance, GRC, quality management, predictive compliance, content management and systems validation. Since its founding in 1977, Xybion Corporation has supported, through software, services, and consulting, most of the top 20 global life sciences companies.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

