Xybion Launches Digital Pathology for Research and Development

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xybion Corporation, a global low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries including Life Sciences announced the release of Pristima XD Digital Pathology. Xybion's Digital Pathology software provides improved lab throughput while allowing pathologists to streamline their peer-review workflows. The Digital Pathology module from Xybion offers the first preclinical laboratory information system of its kind that is fully integrated into the digital pathology workflow and provides efficient pathological studies of whole slides.

This novel digital pathology software provides remote peer review across pathology labs providing compliant preclinical non-GLP animal studies in research and development labs. Implementation of Xybion's scanner agnostic Digital Pathology software provides flexibility for laboratories with multiple scanners or different scanners across multiple sites.

In addition to being slide scanner agnostic, this innovative Digital Pathology software improves the overall productivity of non-GLP studies by reducing turnaround times, increasing efficiencies, reducing storage and retrieval times of glass slides, and simplifies the sharing of annotated slides.

Key Benefits of Digital Pathology

Only preclinical Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) with an integrated digital pathology workflow

Provides a regulatory framework for tissue collection, slide creation, and sample tracking as part of a complete preclinical study process.

Integrated with an image management system, Xybion's Digital Pathology platform enhances slide review with real-time image sharing between pathologists and researchers across multiple sites worldwide.

Digital metadata can be utilized to populate Standard for Exchange of Nonclinical Data (SEND) as a component of your FDA submissions

Xybion Digital Pathology software is both scanner and image format agnostic allowing pathology labs to use their current system and reduce costs

Only system capable of reading DICOM format images from multiple image types.

Xybion's Digital Pathology software enables users to load their scanned pathology slides into the system for viewing and reading. As part of a complete preclinical toxicology study process, Pristima XD facilitates necropsy tissue collection and slide creation and tracking. The glass slides can then be scanned using any scanning system. Once loaded into the Pristima XD Digital Pathology component, the digital slide images will be viewable and annotated by pathologists while they are entering their study findings in Pristima's Pathology module.

"We are seeing rapid adoption of digital pathology across the industry. Pathologists who intend to modernize their laboratory systems with the latest digital pathology system identify with the trend that digital pathology is the next wave of high-tech components creating effective lab operations with the potential to improve diagnosis and slide analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Xybion's leading-edge solution significantly improves end-to-end pathology processes for today's all-digital, all-remote world," said Pradip K. Banerjee, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO of Xybion.

To learn more about Xybion Intelligent Digital Pathology, visit: https://www.xybion.com/pristima-xd/digital-pathology-software/

About Xybion Corporation

Xybion is a leading SaaS solutions company dedicated to helping highly regulated corporations solve business problems and create new capabilities. Through intelligently designed systems and business processes, we help companies become more efficient, reduce costs, and manage compliance, regulatory adherence, and risk. Serving more than 160 customers in 25 countries, we have the global scale and expertise to bring employees around the world to help companies in life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, workplace health, and government. We put our expertise in action every day to help companies transform the digital workplace. Our unique solutions focus on integrated preclinical lab management, early-stage drug discovery, digital lab solution, regulatory compliance, GRC, quality management, predictive compliance, content management and systems validation. Since its founding in 1977, Xybion Corporation has supported, through software, services, and consulting, most of the top 20 global life sciences companies.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

Press Contact:

Joseph Kalina,

609-512-5790 x316

https://www.xybion.com/

SOURCE Xybion Corporation

Related Links

https://www.xybion.com

