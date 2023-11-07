Xybix Diversifies Imaging Desk Line to Expand Access to Healthy, Ergonomic Workstations

Xybix, the leader in ergonomic design proven to improve health and productivity, is introducing a new line of imaging desks to fit every budget from home office to busy hospital settings.

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xybix Sytems, a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic furniture, is rolling out three new imaging desks at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, in Chicago, Nov. 26–29, 2023. The innovative desks are specifically engineered to address the needs of radiologists in various healthcare environments.

"We're excited for RNSA attendees to see—and play with—our new imaging desks. They can raise and lower the desks, try the personal climate controls, customize the lighting, check out how we handle those expensive monitors, and more," says Ken Carson, Vice President, Xybix Systems. "Radiologists consistently report health benefits from our ergonomic sit-to-stand desks along with a morale boost from all the cool options we offer."

Xybix Imaging Desk Line

A pioneer in ergonomic design, Xybix has expanded its imaging desk line to bring the benefits to more radiologists and healthcare professionals. All Xybix imaging desks feature:

Sit-to-stand flexibility for people of all sizes to prevent the musculoskeletal injuries that frequently contribute to burnout

A proven method for securing and managing expensive monitors

Cable management, USB charging station, and CPU hangers

Optional custom lighting and personal climate controls

An intuitive app, Axys, which allows individuals to save settings and make one-touch adjustments from any device

The three desks in the new line are differentiated by the level of workstation sharing needed, the number of monitors to manage, and the overall usage.

XM8: The top-of-the line imaging desk features a dual surface, patented Rollervision monitor array for up to 8 monitors, and Axys support that enables many users to share the desk in a busy radiology reading room.

XM6: The XM6 single-surface desk accommodates 4 monitors and shared use in a clinical environment.

XM4: The fully customizable XM4 features the strength, stability, and price point suited to a home office.

To learn more about Xybix imaging desk models and options, see the Radiology page at Xybix.com.

About Xybix Systems, Inc.

Xybix is an industry leader in sit-to-stand ergonomic workstations for all medical imaging applications, including radiology and cardiovascular PACS workstations for the reading room, home office and teleradiology environments, technologist control workstations, and interventional suite workstations. The Made in the USA workstations are sturdy, durable and easy to adjust, and the ergonomic design reduces fatigue, eyestrain, and musculoskeletal injuries. Xybix team of design professionals can help with a single workstation or the redesign of an entire department or reading room that includes layout, lighting, noise control and storage management. Learn more at https://www.xybix.com/radiology

