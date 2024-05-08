Xygeni wins for its Pioneering ASPM Solution at RSA Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the RSA Conference 2024, Xygeni Security has reinforces its leading status in cybersecurity. The company presented its suite of products for Secure Software Development and Delivery (SSDD) and was honored with the Trailblazing Application Security Posture Management Award at the Global InfoSec Awards.

Xygeni positions its ability to integrate real-time detection of malicious code with an extensive set of security tools, thereby pioneering innovation in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) and Open Source security.

Xygeni Security shines at RSA 2024, clinching the Trailblazing ASPM Award for cybersecurity innovation and excellence in SSDD

Leading with Exclusive Malicious Code Scanning

Xygeni sets differentiate with its exclusive malicious code scanning capability, unmatched in the ASPM market. This advanced technology is crucial for organizations that prioritize security, especially against zero-day malware threats. "When selecting an ASPM provider, many features are similar, but Xygeni's protection against malware in open-source dependencies and application code is a game-changer for those who need the highest level of security," says Jesus Cuadrado, Chief Product Officer at Xygeni.

Comprehensive Suite of Products

Xygeni's suite of products transcends traditional security tools by providing a layered, in-depth defense mechanism against evolving threats. This strategic blend of detection, prioritization, and remediation technologies offers businesses a dynamic, adaptive security posture that is critical for safeguarding the software development lifecycle.

A Pioneering Approach to Application Security Posture Management (ASPM)

"With our unique visibility of the Software Supply Chain, Xygeni is addressing the complexities of modern software development and delivery in a way no other company has before," states Cuadrado. The company's unique approach to ASPM empowers organizations to effectively manage the risks associated with open-source components, ensuring unparalleled protection against the latest threats.

Real-Time Malicious Code Detection: Precision Security

Xygeni elevates application safety with its Real-Time Malicious Code Detection tool, identifying malicious packages instantly. Xygeni scrutinizes new updates and packages in real-time, ensuring secure application development by preventing the integration of compromised software and protecting projects from emerging cyber threats efficiently.

Unified Platform for Efficiency and Security

Xygeni's platform simplifies risk prioritization and accelerates remediation by integrating security insights from third-party data into the prioritization context. This approach optimizes response strategies and minimizes exposure to risks, setting new levels of operational efficiency and security.

About Xygeni Security

Xygeni Security specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), using deep contextual insights to prioritize and manage security risks while minimizing noise and overwhelming alerts.

Our innovative technologies automatically detect malicious code in real-time upon new and updated components publication, immediately notifying customers and quarantining affected components to prevent potential breaches.

With extensive coverage spanning the entire Software Supply Chain—including Open Source components, CI/CD processes and infrastructure, Anomaly detection, Secret leakage, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and Container security—Xygeni ensures robust protection for your software applications.

Trust Xygeni to protect your operations and empower your team to build and deliver with integrity and security.

