XYIENCE Announces Its Return As An Official Sponsor And The Official Energy Drink Of The International Champions Cup Presented By Heineken, The World-Class Soccer Tournament Featuring Europe's Leading Clubs

From June 1 – August 7, soccer fans can go to XYIENCE.com for a chance to score a jersey from their favorite International Champions Cup team. Three winners will be selected each day of the Tournament, July 20 – August 7.

As a sponsor, XYIENCE will be featured on TV-visible animated LED field signage and video board commercials at each of the 17 matches which will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM. XYIENCE will also honor a military serviceperson in stadium at each match and implement on-site sampling at select matches.

"The passion surrounding soccer continues to grow in particular with these high profile European teams," said Thomas Oh, SVP of Marketing at Big Red, the makers of XYIENCE. "XYIENCE is repeating our sponsorship because, just like last summer, we anticipate great success both in consumer engagement and our retailer/distributor support."

"We have a strong line up of sponsors for the International Champions Cup and are thrilled to add XYIENCE to the roster again this year. Bringing the world's best soccer to U.S. fans is a passion we share and this partnership helps support the growth of the sport," said David Safer, Chief Commercial Officer at Relevent and International Champions Cup.

XYIENCE is among an exclusive group of high-profile sponsors including Heineken, Ally, Hertz, MasterCard, Gatorade, Konami and Vivid Seats.

About Relevent

Relevent is a multi-national media, sports and entertainment group that owns and operates the International Champions Cup. Relevent provides an innovative approach to property development, event productions, content and media production, brand management and activations for soccer, other sports and entertainment entities.

About the International Champions Cup

The International Champions Cup is the world's premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring the top European clubs playing across North America, Europe and Asia. The tournament brings world-class soccer to the masses by organizing marquee matches that attract record-breaking crowds – including the largest recorded attendance for a soccer match in the United States. Founded in 2013, the tournament's sixth installment will feature 18 of the top clubs in the world playing 27 matches in 22 cities across the globe, along with the first ever Women's International Champions Cup and first ever International Champions Cup Futures event featuring top youth players from around the world. Champions Meet Here.

ABOUT XYIENCE (pronounced zi-ence)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XYIENCE is the leading zero calorie/sugar energy drink made with all natural flavors and colors. XYIENCE is available in eight great-tasting flavors: Cherry Lime, Mango Guava, Frostberry Blast, Blue Pomegranate, Cran Razz, Fruit Punch, Tangerine and Melon Mayhem. XYIENCE is marketed strictly to consumers ages 18 and over. Learn more at www.XYIENCE.com or connect with XYIENCE Energy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

