Xylitol's Rise in Global Demand: An Analytical Market Report, Featuring Profiles of Arcitekbio, Cargill, DFI, Ingredion, Zuchem and More

The number of individuals afflicted with type-2 diabetes has been increasing at a fast pace and excessive weight gain has been a major factor that has been associated with the incidence of type-2 diabetes, with reduction in weight being high on the recommendations list of preventing and managing diabetes. In this context, low-calorie sweeteners offer an ideal substitute to added sugars, with the potential of assisting in losing and maintaining weight through limiting the intake of calories.

Xylitol is widely used as a sugar substitute and the interest in xylitol has increased considerably in recent years, due to many commercial applications in different markets such as food, dental related products, and pharmaceuticals.

Driven by increasingly health and weight conscious consumers, xylitol demand is expected to grow in sugar-free and low-calorie food products. Asia-Pacific xylitol consumption is estimated to account for 47.4% share globally in 2023 and is projected to consume about 171 thousand metric tons by 2029.

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Xylitol is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, major geographic regions, and key countries

Market share analysis for Xylitol based on the segmentation mentioned above and current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period through 2029

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations, and emerging applications of Xylitol that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 160 data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with a graphical representation of each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 19

The industry guide includes the contact details for 50 companies

The global market for end-use applications of Xylitol explored in this study includes:

Chewing Gum

Confectionary

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Others

The report reviews, analyzes, and projects the global Xylitol market for the period 2019-2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.2 Polyols (Sugar Alcohols)

1.1.2.1 Potential Health Benefits Offered by Polyols/Sugar Alcohols

1.1.2.1.1 Help in Controlling Weight

1.1.2.1.2 Diabetes

1.1.2.1.3 Tooth Decay

1.1.2.1.4 Other Benefits

1.1.2.2 Potential Health Concerns Associated with Polyols/Sugar Alcohols

1.1.2.3 Polyols and Gastrointestinal (GI) Effects

1.1.2.4 Applications of Polyols/Sugar Alcohols

1.1.2.5 Sorbitol

1.1.2.6 Mannitol

1.1.2.7 Maltitol

1.1.2.8 Xylitol

1.1.2.9 Erythritol

1.1.2.10 Isomalt

1.1.2.11 Lactitol

1.1.3 An Overview of Xylitol

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Prospects for Low-Calorie Sweeteners Brightened by Escalating Incidences of Obesity and Diabetes

2.1.1 Overweight and Obesity: Some Statistics of Prevalence

2.1.2 Burden of Diabetes and Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT) on a Global Level

3. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

3.1 Polyols and High-Intense Sweetener Regulations Around the Globe

4. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

4.1 Global Xylitol Production Capacities

4.2 Key Global Players

Arcitekbio

Cargill

DFI

Fazer Group (Oy Karl Fazer Ab)

Healtang Biotech Co., Ltd.

Henan Yuxin Sugar Alcohol Co., Ltd. (Yusweet)

Ingredion Inc

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd.

O'laughlin Industries Co., Ltd.

Roquette Freres

SAPPI Limited

Shandong Futaste Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

Sweet Appeal Natural Products

Sweet Natural Trading Co.

XILINAT

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Zuchem

5. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

Healtang Biotech Commences Xylitol Production in China

Fazer Starts New Xylitol Production Plant in Finland

IFF Merged with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences Business

Sweet AppealT Natural Products Rolls Out Xylitol Products from Its Fermentation Facility

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Xylitol Market Overview by End-use Application

6.1.1 Xylitol End-use Application Market Overview by Global Region





