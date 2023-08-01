Xylyx Bio and Alec Batis partner to launch Sweet Chemistry, a groundbreaking line of evidence-based regenerative skincare products

News provided by

Xylyx Bio, Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 08:17 ET

Xylyx Bio's pioneering biotechnology combined with Batis' world-class formulation expertise creates a game-changing partnership at the nexus of regenerative medicine and cosmetic science.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylyx Bio, a regenerative medicine company, and Alec Batis, a renowned product innovator and research chemist, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring Sweet Chemistry Evidence-Based Regenerative Skincare to market.

Continue Reading
Sweet Chemistry's Elasticity Reinforcing Cream is an active-enriched, lightweight yet deeply hydrating moisturizer, fortified with Xylyx Bio's Matrikynes® Regenerative Bone Peptides.
Sweet Chemistry's Elasticity Reinforcing Cream is an active-enriched, lightweight yet deeply hydrating moisturizer, fortified with Xylyx Bio's Matrikynes® Regenerative Bone Peptides.

Sweet Chemistry represents a game-changing alliance at the intersection of science and beauty by integrating Xylyx Bio's clinically proven Matrikynes® regenerative peptides with Alec Batis' expertise in cosmetic science to create a transformative brand that transcends conventional skincare approaches. Matrikynes® are clinically proven to improve the structure, function, and appearance of damaged and aging skin. Coupled with Alec Batis pioneering work in cosmetic chemistry, the Sweet Chemistry line is meticulously formulated to deliver unparalleled anti-aging, rejuvenation, and skin enhancement benefits

Science-based skincare is a large and growing market segment as consumers seek products backed by data, research, and reliable information, with increasing demand for products that provide visible improvements coupled with transparency about ingredients and formulations that allow consumers to make informed choices.

"Xylyx Bio is driven by the pursuit of scientific innovation and a vision to redefine skincare through insights gained in regenerative medicine," said Andrea Nye, CEO of Xylyx Bio. "By collaborating with Alec Batis, we are combining the reparative capabilities of Matrikynes® with cosmetic excellence to introduce a new era in skincare."

Alec Batis stated, "Teaming up with Xylyx Bio has been an incredible journey of merging cutting-edge scientific research with cosmetic science and formulation artistry. Sweet Chemistry reflects our dedication to innovating exceptionally evolved skincare products."

Sweet Chemistry is launching with two products, the Elasticity Reinforcing Cream and Reparative Oil-Serum Infusion. Each formulation boasts the highest standard of quality and efficacy. Products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals, aligning with the partnership's shared commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.

About Xylyx Bio: Xylyx Bio is a regenerative medicine company discovering and developing innovative approaches for tissue repair and regeneration. To learn more, visit xylyxbio.com.

About Alec Batis: Alec Batis is a cosmetic scientist and marketer renowned for his commitment to advancing skincare science and providing individuals with the tools to embrace their natural beauty.

Contact
Stuart Sklar
[email protected]
Website: www.sweetchemistry.com
Social Media: @sweetchemistrylabs

SOURCE Xylyx Bio, Inc.

Also from this source

Clinical study shows Xylyx Bio's Matrikynes® significantly improves the structure, function, and appearance of skin

Xylyx Bio launches new website to showcase growing portfolio of regenerative biotechnologies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.