Xylyx Bio and Cell&Soft Announce positive initial results following Strategic Partnership to Develop Next-Generation in vitro Platforms to Accelerate Cancer Drug Discovery

The collaboration initially focuses on the development of products for lung adenocarcinoma. The promising early results indicated that the combination of Xylyx Bio lung-specific ECM surface coatings and Cell&Soft soft cell culture plates are compatible technologies and that lung tumor cells are highly functional in this environment. The resulting lung-specific soft cell culture products will enable scientists to develop more physiologically relevant pre-clinical tumor models to substantially improve the identification and selection of effective lung cancer therapies.

Camille Migdal, Ph.D., President and Co-Founder of Cell&Soft, said, "We are excited about combining our soft cell culture plates mimicking lung rigidity with Xylyx Bio lung-specific extracellular matrix. It opens a way towards innovative and relevant products for pulmonary in vitro cell culture."

Andrea Nye, President & CEO of Xylyx Bio, explained, "Collaborative relationships with innovative companies like Cell&Soft support the creation of improved tools that enable researchers to better model disease biology and increase predictability of drug efficacy, helping shift the overall paradigm from entrenched, non-predictive in vitro models to more accurate and actionable drug discovery."

About XYLYX BIO

Xylyx Bio is a global leader in tissue-specific ECM substrates and specialized contract R&D services that enable insight into disease biology and the efficacy of drug candidates.

About CELL&SOFT

Cell&Soft specializes in the development of soft or rigidity-textured cell culture plates made up of synthetic hydrogels reproducing the flexibility of human and animal tissues. For the first time, physiological stiffness supports combine unprecedented control of mechanical properties at the micrometric scale with independent control of surface chemistry.

