XYLYX BIO launches specialized contract R&D services that increase predictiveness in antifibrotic drug discovery

Despite ongoing advances, the current drug discovery paradigm is highly inefficient. Approximately 40% of development costs are associated with preclinical studies, yet 80% of drug candidates fail before reaching Phase I trials, largely due to lack of translatability of efficacy data to humans. Commonly used assays have limited ability to predict how a drug candidate will act when introduced into patients, costing biopharma companies billions in the quest to determine which drugs will be most effective.

To address this, Xylyx Bio now offers specialized contract R&D services based on its highly predictive IN MATRICO™ platform. Xylyx Bio's custom assays incorporate human disease-specific extracellular matrix (ECM) substrates combined with clinically relevant informatics to better represent human biology and reliably de-risk drug discovery through early efficacy signals that simultaneously reduce costs and development time.

Xylyx Bio provides a combination of in-house biomaterial expertise and assay development experience with data analysis capabilities that support lead optimization, mechanism of action studies, and target validation. Xylyx offerings inform better decision-making in drug discovery by directly connecting experimental results to the human disease context. Biopharma clients benefit from the clarity and confidence of testing drug candidates in highly predictive physiologic ECM environment while saving time and money associated with late stage attrition.

"IN MATRICO™ compound testing provides the opportunity to meet demand for outsourced services for evaluation of drug candidate efficacy," stated Andrea Nye, CEO at Xylyx Bio. "Multiple successful pilot projects confirm our ability to add value through specialized services, and we're thrilled to more broadly support efforts that reduce risk and the associated time and money related to drug failure."

About Xylyx Bio

Xylyx Bio provides its physiologically relevant substrates and corresponding clinical data and contract R&D services to leading scientists globally in academia, biotech, and pharma. By enabling insight into disease biology and the efficacy of drug candidates, Xylyx is implementing a new vision for how advanced biological systems can contribute to improved health and quality of life for patients in need.

