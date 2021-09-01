Xylyx Bio partners with Inventia Life Science to develop tissue-specific, digitally-printed bioinks for drug discovery

Inventia Life Science differentiates from other bioprinting solutions with their RASTRUM™ 3D cell culture platform, which empowers biologists with easy access to reproducible and tunable tissue models at scale. By incorporating liver-specific extracellular matrix (ECM) components developed by Xylyx Bio, the partners are developing robust 3D bioprinted liver tissue models. Inventia will complete product development and offer these solutions for research and drug discovery applications, with plans to expand offerings to other tissue types.

Dr. John O'Neill, Xylyx Bio Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, stated: "Xylyx is collaborating with groundbreaking companies like Inventia to lead the industry transition to physiologically relevant disease modeling and compound testing 'in matrico'."

Dr. Julio Ribeiro, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inventia Life Science, is very enthusiastic about this partnership. He stated, "At Inventia Life Science we strive to provide an automated 3D cell culture solution to accelerate drug discovery and biomedical research. This partnership with Xylyx is a significant step in the right direction in further expanding our matrix portfolio to enable the generation of complex tissue models in a reproducible and tissue specific manner."

About Xylyx Bio

Xylyx Bio is a pioneer in advanced biomaterials, serving customers across research, clinical and commercial applications. The Company's products provide the full suite of components from the natural cell microenvironment essential for the most accurate and actionable results for scientists working in pharmaceutical development, cell biology research, and regenerative medicine.

About Inventia Life Science

Inventia Life Science is a fast-growing biotech start-up based in Sydney, Australia, that is revolutionizing biomedical research, drug discovery and regenerative medicine. The award-winning RASTRUM™ 3D cell culture platform has already been adopted in leading medical research institutes and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, which are creating bioprinted tissue models that mimic real human biology.

Contact

Xylyx Bio, Inc.

Tanya Yankelevich

[email protected]

SOURCE Xylyx Bio, Inc.

Related Links

xylyxbio.com

