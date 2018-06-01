Xynomic Pharma Completes Series B Crossover Financing, Starts Four Pivotal Trials in Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) and Lymphoma, and Opens a R&D Center

The Series B proceeds will be used to initiate eight clinical trials, four of which are pivotal, in the next 12 months:

Xynomic's lead drug candidate Abexinostat (Abex) combined with Pazopanib to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (global pivotal, fast track designation, protocol already OK'ed by the US FDA);

Abex as a monotherapy against r/r follicular lymphoma (global pivotal, accelerated approval, protocol already OK'ed by the US FDA);

Abex as a monotherapy against r/r follicular lymphoma in China (pivotal trial);

(pivotal trial); Abex as a monotherapy against r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in China (pivotal trial);

(pivotal trial); Abex combined with Imbruvica against r/r DLBCL and r/r mantel cell lymphoma (Phase 1/2, in partnership with Janssen and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center);

Abex combined with Keytruda against multiple solid tumors (Phase 1b , in partnership with University of California, San Francisco );

, in partnership with ); Abex combined with a leading breast cancer drug against Estrogen Receptor (ER)+ breast cancer (Phase 1/2);

Xynomic's XP-102 (a 2nd generation, potentially best-in-class pan-RAF inhibitor) against colorectal cancer and melanoma (Phase 1).

Xynomic has also launched its own R&D Innovation Center in Shanghai in May 2018 to discover and develop small molecule oncology drugs focused on kinase inhibition, immuno-oncology and epigenetic modification. The center is designed to have fully integrated in-house capabilities from lead identification to IND enabling studies. The first two molecules are XP-103, a TRK/Fra-1 inhibitor, and XP-104, a RET inhibitor.

About Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. Its lead drug candidate Abexinostat has already been tested on approximately 600 patients worldwide in 18 clinical trials, showing a more favorable safety profile among HDAC products and significant clinical benefits in patients with RCC and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Xynomic's pipeline also includes XP-102 (BI 882370), XP-103 and XP-104.

Media Contact:

info@xynomicpharma.com

Business Development Contact:

bd@xynomicpharma.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xynomic-pharma-completes-series-b-crossover-financing-starts-four-pivotal-trials-in-renal-cell-carcinoma-rcc-and-lymphoma-and-opens-a-rd-center-300658004.html

SOURCE Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.