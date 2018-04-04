Xyntek Announces Participation in Several Upcoming Technology Shows & Conferences

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyntek, a Global Leader in IT, Automation, & Compliance solutions have committed to participate in several upcoming industry technology shows and conferences in the upcoming months. The shows and conferences range in size and agenda, and will involve roundtable discussions along with live demonstrations of the company's core capabilities. Xyntek will be showcasing their latest technologies and solutions specifically in the areas of Pharmaceutical Track & Trace (Serialization), Machine Vision, Collaborative Robotics, Big Data & Analytics, Industry 4.0 / IIoT integrated solutions, and Biometrics.

First up is the premier AIA event, The Vision Show , from April 10-12th at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA. With the growing presence of digitized manufacturing processes and facilities that can benefit from robotics, machine vision, and smart manufacturing, Xyntek's booth will be a huge attraction at the show, as they will be exhibiting their latest advanced machine vision and collaborative robots integrated solutions. The Vision Show is where great networking opportunities, collaborative discussions surrounding the latest machine vision, imaging components, and solutions take place. Registration is found at The Vision Show Registration.

On April 17th - 19th, Xyntek and Antares Vision, will be exhibiting at Interphex at the Javits Center in New York City. Interphex (International Pharmaceutical Expo) is the premier pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device development and manufacturing event where you can "Experience Science through Commercialization". With drug counterfeiting on the rise globally and regulatory deadlines continuing throughout the coming years, the Xyntek and Antares Vision booth will feature Live Demonstrations of Antares Vision's turnkey and industry leading Track & Trace solutions. The Xyntek experts will be presenting solutions centered around serialization and aggregation on the plant floor, along with the full software solution for managing serialized product through the supply chain. Registration is open at Interphex Registration.

Xyntek will be showcasing their Packaging Technology Solutions and associated Manufacturing Automation capabilities at two Pack Expo events:

Pack Expo East will be held April 16 th - 18 th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

will be held at the in Philadelphia. Pack Expo International will be held October 14 th - 17th at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago , Illinois.

These premier Processing and Packaging Expos let visitors explore an incredible 1.2+ million net square feet of exhibits, while examining the latest machines and solutions in the Packaging Industry. Registration is open directly at Pack Expo Registration.

Mac Hashemian, P.E., CEO of Xyntek explains, "Xyntek's investments in the upcoming conferences, shows, and memberships aligned in our core technical & business process competencies, demonstrates our commitments to our customers and our partners. By participating and taking active roles in these events and industry alliances, we able to offer our insights, lessons learned, and recommendations to others in the space. Allowing us to better understand the needs and concerns of our customers, as it relates to regulations and advances in technology is on top of our priorities for the year. We encourage all within the industry to register for these fantastic shows, and engage in collective conversations with your peers, colleagues, vendors, and industry experts on the various solutions and offerings available in the Industry. "

About Xyntek

Founded in 1986 by a group of Real-Time Automation & System Solution Engineers, Xyntek, Inc. is a Global Leader in Real-Time IT and Industrial Automation solutions and continues to be an industry leading Turnkey Systems engineering firm for Serialization and Track & Trace globally. Since 2012, Xyntek has been the exclusive North America Partner and Distributor of Antares Vision technology.

Xyntek's business is based on providing high-end technical services & solutions that allow our customers to maximize the benefits of IT and Automation technologies, while adhering with regulatory mandates. The innovation and creativity that we bring to each client opportunity is based on a combination of industry-specific technical knowledge and business processes. Our real-time turn-key design & implementation services are utilized by the world's top companies looking for an edge in the dynamic and quickly evolving global business & technology environment.

