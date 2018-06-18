Xyntek Announces Technology Open House on June 21

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyntek, Inc., a Global Leader in IT, Automation, & Compliance solutions will be holding their Technology Open House on Thursday, June 21st at their Headquarters in Newtown, PA. The Open House will celebrate Xyntek's 30+ years of Real Time Microprocessor Based Automation Engineering excellence & solutions, and will showcase the latest Solutions and Technologies in the evolving landscape of Industry 4.0, specifically around driving efficiencies in lean and continuous manufacturing with core advanced technologies in:

BIG Data & Analytics

Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT)

Collaborative Robots

Advanced Machine Vision

Biometrics

Advanced Serialization

The Open House will feature presentations and demonstrations from Xyntek and our key technology partners.

Keynote speaker, Doug Hausner, Ph.D. will talk about the great strides made by Pharma over the past few years in adopting advanced manufacturing technology. Continuous manufacturing is now driving PAT and QbD, which are becoming less like buzz words and more like part of a toolkit for implementing advanced manufacturing. Advanced manufacturing in turn introduces greater amounts of data and automation driving pharma towards Industry 4.0.

Xyntek's Serialization partner, Antares Vision, will be presenting their recently released ATS4 software ecosystem, designed to manage the serialization data flow connecting production plants, CMOs, third-party logistics and authorities, introducing a new concept of data storage and exchange.

Cognex, a leader in manufacturing Machine Vision systems, will present their latest evolution of deep learning Vision Systems, and associated application in the industrial environment.

Universal Robots will provide industry leading experiences, case studies, and benefits centered around Collaborative Robots and their impact on driving manufacturing efficiencies.

Mac Hashemian, P.E., Xyntek President & CEO, explains: "This team has delivered over 2000+ Real Time Automated Solutions across both R&D and manufacturing, to the top 50 Life-sciences corporations across the world, and we are so very proud to celebrate this milestone with our top-level technology partners and the Xyntek team. Our team will also present their highly adaptable Big Data and IoT solutions, and demonstrate their turn-key integration capabilities in robotics, vision, biometrics, and serialization."

Xyntek's open House will be held on Thursday, June 21 beginning at 1:00PM with Presentations and Demonstrations, and concluding with a Networking Event and Dinner at 6:00PM onward. Registration can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/xynteks-technology-open-house-tickets-46303135926.

About Xyntek

Founded in 1986 by a group of Real-Time Automation & System Solution Engineers, Xyntek, Inc. is a Global Leader in Real-Time IT and Industrial Automation solutions. Our business is based on providing high-end technical services & solutions that allow our customers to maximize the benefits of IT and Automation technologies, while adhering with regulatory mandates. The innovation and creativity that we bring to each client opportunity is based on a combination of industry-specific technical knowledge and business processes. Our real-time turn-key design & implementation services are utilized by the world's top companies looking for an edge in the dynamic and quickly evolving global business & technology environment.

