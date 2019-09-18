Xyntek Delivers Accelerated Installations of Real-time OEE Solutions

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyntek's Manufacturing Operations Management & Automation Systems business group completes rapid deployments of best-in-class OEE data collection & monitoring solutions for three of their Life Sciences customers. These fast-tracked MOM/OEE implementations provided real-time data that allowed our clients to immediately begin identifying causes of low operating efficiency and drive improvement actions. The solutions make use of leading-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, IIoT and, cloud technologies, to capture, cleanse, and analyze production data. As a result, the real-time information increases stakeholders process knowledge and speeds the decision making/change activities which improve the production output and, in turn, increase profits.

Xyntek's deep understanding of manufacturing, packaging and supply chain operations, from business processes down to line devices, enables our engineers to rapidly assess, design, and implement solutions on fully automated, semi-automated, or manual lines. Mac Hashemian, P.E., CEO of Xyntek explains,

"Manufacturers typically fail to maximize their process yield by spending too much of their time not producing or producing defective product without understanding the reasons why. Across the industry, underperforming production lines result in a substantial percentage of lost capacity (20-30% is not uncommon) and hence $ billions in lost profit. Xyntek uses best in class technology platforms to rapidly deliver solutions that immediately provide actionable insights into our client's manufacturing or packaging lines, allowing them to maximize their yields."

These solutions and many more will be on full display at PackExpo 2019 (Xyntek booth N630) in Las Vegas from September 23rd – September 25th. The demonstrations will highlight several Xyntek capabilities, including:

Xyntek OEE Optimization / AI Reporting Demonstration Xyntek Advanced / AI Vision Integration with Collaborative Robots Xyntek Biometrics Solution for User Authentication into business-critical IT Systems Our Serialization and Manufacturing Operations Management Consultants will also be on hand to discuss strategies with prospective and existing customers

About Xyntek

Founded in 1986 by a group of Real-Time Automation & System Solution Engineers, Xyntek, Inc. is a Global Leader in Real-Time IT and Industrial Automation solutions and continues to be an industry-leading Turnkey Systems engineering consulting & solution integration firm for the Life Sciences industry, globally.

Xyntek's business is based on providing high-end technical services & solutions that allow our customers to maximize the benefits of IT and Automation technologies while adhering with regulatory mandates. Our core technologies include Serialization, Manufacturing Operations Management, Big Data and Analytics, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Advanced and AI Machine Vision, Robotics, Biometrics, and Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

