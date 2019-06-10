Xyntek Expands Midwest Office

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyntek, Inc. is proud to announce that its Midwest branch is relocating to a new, expanded location to serve the growth of its local staff and to improve the speed at which it can support customers in the region.

Xyntek, Inc., 1600 Golf Road, Corporate Center, Schaumburg, IL

Xyntek's Midwest Engineering Center of Excellence has enabled the company to expand its client base in the area and provides a local home base for all of Xyntek's on-the-ground engineers to conduct innovative research and to create cutting-edge products when they are not at client sites. The expanded Midwest office supports Xyntek's growth and expansion and is an integral part of the Xyntek network, which includes locations in Corona del Mar, CA, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the corporate headquarters in Newtown, PA.

Xyntek President and CEO, Mac Hashemian, P.E., M.S.E.E., explains, "With the number of ongoing project activities with our Midwest customers, along with the growing interest in Xyntek's Industry 4.0 Solutions by prospective customers in the region, it only makes sense to increase the size of our presence in Chicago. Our new office location is one part of Xyntek's enhanced commitment to supporting our clients and partners across the globe."

Xyntek's new Midwest office is located at 1600 Golf Road, Corporate Center, Suite 1200, Schaumburg, IL 60008. For more information, please contact 216090@email4pr.com.

About Xyntek

Founded in 1986 by a group of Real-Time Automation & System Solution Engineers, Xyntek, Inc. is a Global Leader in Real-Time IT and Industrial Automation solutions and continues to be an industry leading Turnkey Systems engineering firm for Serialization and Track & Trace globally. Since 2012, Xyntek has been the exclusive North America Partner and Distributor of Antares Vision technology.

Xyntek's business is based on providing technical services & solutions that allow our customers to maximize the benefits of IT and Automation technologies while adhering with regulatory mandates. Our core technologies include: Serialization; Industry/Pharma 4.0; Collaborative Robots; Advanced and AI Machine vision; Big Data and Analytics; Industrial Internet of Things; Biometrics; Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

Xyntek Contact:

Greg Wildgrube

Xyntek, Inc.

(215) 493-7091

216090@email4pr.com

www.xyntekinc.com

SOURCE Xyntek, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.xyntekinc.com

