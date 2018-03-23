XYO Network Announces Race Car Driver Collete Davis as Brand Ambassador

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Collete Davis, 24, one of the most promising and dynamic race car drivers in the sport, will be an ambassador and spokesperson for the XYO Network. Davis, currently driving the Wonder Woman Monster Jam Truck as well as competing in Sports Cars and Top Drift, will bring her high-energy, calculated risk-taking, and aptitude for business to the role. The announcement comes as Davis represents the company during the Monster Jam World Finals this weekend March 23-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"When I moved to Silicon Valley 6 years ago, I quickly learned how cryptocurrencies were the future. Fast forward to now, it's been incredible to see the industry's progress and the XYO Network is a game changer in the space."

"I'm incredibly excited to announce my brand ambassadorship with XYO Network," said Davis. "As a race car driver, engineer, and entrepreneur, I understand the speed that this technology will be adopted and I'm proud to represent the XYO Network."

As all forms of commerce become more reliant on location data, smart cities and companies of the future will increase their dependence on that data exponentially. However, one of the biggest challenges is finding a more efficient and foolproof way to deliver trustworthy location data. XYO Network has focused efforts on making trustless location data possible through an ecosystem of crypto-location technologies and protocols.

An eCommerce company like Amazon could offer payment-upon-delivery services as it tracks the location of a package along every single step of fulfillment; from the warehouse shelf to the shipping courier, all the way into the consumer's house and every location in between. The shipment is not considered complete until the package is safely inside the consumer's home and payment to the vendor is released via XYO tokens. This is one example of the trillion dollar trade markets that depends on delivery or location.

Markus Levin, XYO Network co-founder, said: "We are equally elated to have Collete as a spokesperson. Location data is a quiet cornerstone of our daily lives. Its use has increased significantly over the last decade. With a fully automated world on the horizon, the demand for it will grow exponentially. The XYO Network vision perfectly aligns with Colette's boldness. We are excited to launch this platform with her spirit and drive."

Collete Davis is a professional racecar driver, stunt driver, entrepreneur and national TV Host. She went to school at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Mechanical Engineering and entrepreneurship at 16, and moved to Silicon Valley at 18 to be mentored by VC Tim Draper at Draper University. With numerous wins under her belt across multiple forms of racing, she's now competing in sports cars, drift competitions and is the new driver of the 12,000lb Wonder Woman Monster Jam truck. In 2017, Collete was the host of 'Girl Starter', a competition TV show for female entrepreneurs on TLC. Collete is also one of Microsoft's "People of Action" where she promotes STEM education and women empowerment internationally with the organization.

XYO Network built the world's first decentralized location verification system with more than one million Bluetooth and GPS devices already around the world. After years of investment and breakthroughs in crypto-location technology, XYO is poised to help bring the promise and the benefits of blockchain technology to the real world on a massive and global scale in location-reliant trade markets that generate trillions in activity. For additional information, visit xyo.network.

