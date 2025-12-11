XYPRO and CAIL Announce Partnership and Deliver First-of-Its-Kind Multi-Factor Authentication Integration for HPE Nonstop

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XYPRO, a leading provider of mission critical cybersecurity, compliance and enterprise integration solutions, and CAIL, the standard for enterprise emulation, have completed the first and only integration that enables OpenID Connect (OIDC) multifactor authentication directly from CAIL emulator sessions for HPE Nonstop systems. This gives organizations the ability to authenticate Nonstop users using their existing enterprise identity providers—such as Ping Identity, Okta, Duo, Microsoft Entra ID and more—without adding new passwords, changing login workflows, or modifying applications.

By centralizing identity and MFA, Nonstop environments now meet modern regulatory and audit expectations for privileged access control, identity verification, and credential lifecycle management. Organizations can now demonstrate controls for PCI DSS, FFIEC, ISO 27001, and NIST without adding operational overhead or retraining teams. No application code changes are required, and existing workflows remain intact.

When a user signs in through CAIL, XYPRO's XYGATE User Authentication (XUA) initiates a standard OIDC login sequence. The user completes MFA using the same method as the rest of the organization - such as mobile prompt, token, biometric, or passkey. Once validated, XUA securely maps the identity to the appropriate Nonstop user, and the terminal session begins. The experience for the user remains unchanged: sign in once, no extra screens, no terminal scripts, and no local credential management.

"Enterprise grade identity and MFA are now built directly into the Nonstop login workflow," said Steve Tcherchian, CEO of XYPRO. "This integration eliminates password sprawl, strengthens compliance, and simplifies the user experience for customers who rely on CAIL. It's a great example of the value our partnership brings to the Nonstop community."

"Partnering with XYPRO was a clear decision," said Ron Thompson, CEO of CAIL. "They are THE cybersecurity leader in the HPE Nonstop ecosystem, and their platform provides the right foundation for modern innovation. This integration strengthens security without disrupting how people work, which is exactly what our customers expect."

The integration is available now for customers using XUA with supported CAIL versions.

For deployment guidance or to schedule a demonstration, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About XYPRO :

Founded in 1983, XYPRO is a recognized leader in cybersecurity, protecting the world's most critical data. Trusted by global enterprises, XYPRO delivers industry-leading risk management and compliance solutions for mission critical workloads—helping organizations prevent data breaches, reduce risk exposure, and ensure operational resilience. From regulatory compliance to ransomware protection, we partner with customers to secure what matters most - their data.

About CAIL:

CAIL successfully enables organizations to leverage the considerable investment in current systems and services with solutions that provide an evolutionary strategy to evolve and improve information services. CAIL is a private company with Customers around the world who are improving business outcomes by better managing change associated with modernizing information services and business innovation.

