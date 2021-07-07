XYPRO Expands Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Offer Full Suite of Security Solutions on HPE NonStop Systems

XYPRO's entire cybersecurity product line including XYGATE SecurityOne (XS1) and Integrations are available through HPE. Tweet this

"In our history of delivering risk management solutions for HPE NonStop systems customers longer than anyone has, we strive for meaningful and strategic business relationships while providing great support and leading edge security solutions. Our strong relationship with HPE is why several XYPRO solutions have shipped with the HPE NonStop operating system for more than a decade," said Lisa Partridge, CEO, XYPRO. "Making the rest of the XYPRO's solution suite available through HPE further strengthens security within the HPE NonStop system ecosystem, providing customers security and consistency at significant value."

"Ensuring reliable cybersecurity and management capabilities is critical for customers running always-on, 100% fault-tolerant environments with sensitive data exchange," said Jeff Kyle, vice president and general manager, Mission Critical Solutions, HPE. "By building on our long-standing partnership with XYPRO to expand security capabilities with new analytics and automation features on our HPE NonStop systems, we are furthering our ability to deliver trusted platforms for mission-critical needs that are easy to manage while meeting strict data governance requirements."

About XYPRO Technology Corporation

XYPRO offers over 35 years of expertise, experience and success in providing Mission Critical HPE NonStop information systems Risk Management & Real Time Threat Detection, Security, Patented Analytics and Secure Database solutions. Mission Critical computing allows us to securely shop, bank, manage our finances and stock portfolios, wire money and transact with credit cards, mobile phones and all types of newer tech innovations. XYPRO offerings are innovative, modern, trusted, and backed by a team of seriously experienced security and software experts that sets us apart. We take advantage of all the latest technology, methodologies and secure development practices, as well as our strategic partnerships with the industry's top cybersecurity companies. No one has been doing this longer than XYPRO.

For more information, visit www.xypro.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit www.hpe.com.

SOURCE XYPRO Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.xypro.com

