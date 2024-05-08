Xyte and Monogoto Launch Xyte Anywhere, Enabling OEMs to Retain Seamless Remote Management for Connected Devices

OEMs using Xyte Device Cloud can now achieve secure connection and remote connectivity in over 180 countries with zero dependence on end users' networks

MOUNTAIN VIEW and CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyte , developer of the first all-in-one servitization platform for device and hardware manufacturers, and Monogoto , a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for cellular IoT, today launched Xyte Anywhere, enabling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to guarantee cloud connectivity for their products regardless of end customers' enterprise networks.

Through Xyte Device Cloud (XDC), device and hardware manufacturers can manage the complete lifecycle of their connected devices – from the minute they leave the warehouse to the moment they reach customers and through aftermarket sales. Managing this lifecycle requires access to data, which is dependent on a consistent connection to a network. This has forced OEMs to maintain numerous contracts with separate network providers across different locations.

With the release of Xyte Anywhere, XDC-equipped OEMs can preinstall Monogoto eSIMs directly and permanently in their devices. These devices will then be able to connect securely to their respective clouds via any of several hundred mobile providers that make up Monogoto's cloud-based cellular network, which provides global coverage in more than 180 countries via 550 mobile networks. With non-stop connectivity, OEMs can conduct full remote management independently of an end customer's enterprise network.

"Xyte supports connected device manufacturers in numerous markets. Our customers in turn support end users around the world. When customer bases are this expansive, remote connectivity is essential," said Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of Xyte. "With Xyte Anywhere, our customers will always be able to collect and analyze device metrics, monitor device performance, and proactively address potential issues. This advances our vision of end-to-end management for connected devices' entire lifecycle."

"Reliable access to data is a prerequisite for truly integrated business solutions. We are proud to be delivering the network connectivity that enables access to data practically anywhere," said Itamar Kunik, CEO & Co-Founder of Monogoto. "Xyte Anywhere stands to make a big impact for OEMs in terms of remote management for connected devices. We look forward to playing a key role in ensuring that these OEMs can extract and analyze the data they need to serve their customers properly."

Xyte will demo use cases of Xyte Anywhere at IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona this May. The demos will take place in Hall 1 of Fira Barcelona Gran Via Venue in the startup pavilion (D61).

About Xyte

Xyte Device Cloud (XDC) is the first all-in-one servitization platform purpose-built for device and hardware manufacturers. It enables OEMs across different industries to cloudify, service, support, and commercialize their connected devices in one place, transforming them into integrated business solutions that combine hardware, software, and services. With XDC, device and hardware manufacturers can manage the complete lifecycle of their connected devices – from the minute they leave the warehouse to the moment they reach customers and through aftermarket sales. Our out-of-the-box applications for asset management, remote support, ecommerce & subscription management, and financing help OEMs gain market share, implement new business models, optimize operational efficiencies, and develop sustainable customer relationships.

About Monogoto

Monogoto is shaping a smarter, more connected world with our unique, easy-to-access, always-on 5G Software-Defined-Connectivity cloud for IoT connectivity and Private LTE. Our mission is to empower enterprises and developers with simplified, functionality-rich, and secure connectivity for IoT and Private Networks, breaking today's barriers to innovation.

As a Software-Defined-Connectivity cloud provider for both public and private device connectivity, Monogoto's rapidly expanding service boosts IoT innovation and growth by providing seamless, self-service and cost-effective device connectivity. Today, developers around the world rely on Monogoto's technology to connect Vehicles, Charging stations, Drones, Points Of Sales and much more, in over 180 countries and across 550 public and private 4G/5G networks in multiple verticals, from agriculture to manufacturing, healthcare, fleet management, micro-mobility, retail, and more.

