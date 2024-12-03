Xyte Welcomes AV Industry Veteran Randy Klein as President of the Board

Klein served as President and CEO of Crestron Electronics for a significant portion of his 31-year tenure at the company, until his retirement in 2021. Under his leadership, Crestron became the leading and most successful brand in the industry, recognized as the fastest-growing AV technology company. His visionary approach helped Crestron transform and change the industry by implementing strategic partnerships and a dramatic expansion of the company's global footprint, together with a customer-centric approach. Known for his dedication to innovation, Klein's influence has left a lasting impact on the AV industry. At Xyte, Klein will bring his strategic vision and market expertise to drive the company's mission of establishing a unified industry standard for cloud-based collaboration. This includes the monitoring and management of AV devices, rooms and buildings, and advanced feature licensing, positioning Xyte to lead the industry through further innovations.

As he steps into this new role with Xyte, Klein expressed his enthusiasm for the company's forward-thinking approach. "I am energized to become Xyte's President of the Board and to take my part with this innovative team that is reshaping the AV industry," said Klein. "I was at the front of many industry transformations over my tenure. The cloud is the next big transformation. The industry needs to adopt a cloud standard which will open up endless opportunities to once again transform our value delivery to our customers. Xyte has built exactly that, and will play a critical part in making our industry the most viable and powerful ever. Xyte is realizing a vision I have had for a long time. Some companies change processes, very few companies transform industries."

Xyte's CEO and Founder, Omer Brookstein, expressed his excitement about Klein's appointment. "We're excited to welcome Randy to Xyte's Board of Directors during this pivotal phase of growth. I've had the pleasure of working with Randy for over 25 years, and when I first showed him what we built at Xyte, his genuine excitement further proved to me that we're indeed onto something big. Randy brings a wealth of industry knowledge and visionary leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to scale and enhance Xyte's capabilities. I'm thrilled to have him on our board and look forward to working together as we advance the future of this great industry."

With Klein's appointment, Xyte is well-positioned to accelerate its mission to deliver advanced, cloud-connected solutions to organizations worldwide, redefining how the AV industry manages their connected devices.

