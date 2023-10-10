XYZ Registry Expands Leadership Footprint with .CEO Domain Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful acquisition and relaunch of .Lat, XYZ Registry, the innovative company behind .xyz – the world's #1 new domain ending – proudly announces its 35th new domain ending: .CEO. XYZ Registry is meeting its mission to provide competition and choice to users worldwide, now by stewarding the .CEO domain, an emblematic signifier for business leaders and innovators around the world.

Since inception, .CEO has become an invaluable domain for C-suite professionals, organizations, and brands to exhibit leadership, innovation, and authority. XYZ is geared up to inject its signature creativity and expertise into .CEO, amplifying its presence and making it an essential digital badge of honor for chief executives and business leaders worldwide.

At XYZ, our dedication extends beyond merely providing domain names; we're passionate about furnishing identity solutions to everyone desiring a robust online presence. For an insight into the unique potential of these digital identities, one can refer to our very own CEO, Daniel Negari, and his personalized domain, DN.CEO , exemplifying the .CEO brand and its capacity to empower and distinguish its users.

XYZ is grateful to ICANN for their seamless and efficient process, having granted us approvals with what can only be described as pure efficiency. This collaboration serves as a beacon, highlighting our mutual pursuit of a more connected and digitally empowered world with robust competition and choice.

"C-suite professionals require a domain that matches their caliber and vision. The .CEO domain does precisely that – offering an unparalleled digital identity," mentions Daniel Negari, CEO of XYZ. "We're excited to integrate .CEO into our extensive family of TLDs and offer it through our global network of registrar partners, like GoDaddy and Namecheap."

"The acquisition and relevant migration has been completed in record time, thanks to our longstanding partnership with CentralNic Registry. They have expertly managed nearly three dozen launches and migrations for us in the past decade and will remain our partners for the coming decade. XYZ is beginning to unlock one and two character .CEO domains. A great example is MR.CEO - website of Michael Riedl, CEO of Team Internet Group, formerly known as CentralNic."

Michael Riedl, CEO of Team Internet Group, adds, "We at Team Internet Group have always believed in fostering partnerships that push the boundaries of innovation and redefine industries. Witnessing XYZ's meteoric rise in the domain space and being a part of this journey has been both rewarding and inspiring. Their dedication to excellence, innovation, and the future of digital identity resonates deeply with our ethos. We are immensely proud to have partnered with XYZ, and we're excited about the endless possibilities our combined strengths will unveil in the future. I am proud to sport MR.CEO as my digital identity."

XYZ's acquisition of .CEO is consistent with its overarching goal of providing innovative domain solutions and propelling online branding to new heights. As XYZ continues to redefine the domain industry, the addition of .CEO further cements its position as a leader in domain innovation and services.

About XYZ

XYZ stands at the forefront of technological innovation, providing a diverse array of domain name options, including the globally popular .xyz . The registry's impressive portfolio spans across domains such as .Cars, .Car, and .Auto , .College , .Rent , .Security , .Protection , .Theatre , .Storage , .Baby , .Monster , .Beauty , .Hair , .Skin , .Makeup , .Quest, .Homes , .Autos , .Motorcycles , .Boats , .Yachts , .Tickets , .Game , .Guitars , .Audio , .Christmas , .Diet , .Flowers , .Hosting , .Pics , .Mom , .LOL , .Lat , and now, .CEO. Discover more about XYZ at www.xyz.xyz .

