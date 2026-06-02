XYZ Turns 12: Celebrating 10 million Domains and the Next Generation Building on .xyz

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve years ago, .xyz launched with a simple mission: give the next generation of internet users a domain ending that belongs to them.

Today, that idea has grown into one of the great success stories of the modern domain industry. As .xyz celebrates its 12th birthday, XYZ Registry has surpassed 10 million domain registrations across its portfolio of 35 domain extensions, led by the explosive growth and global adoption of .xyz.

.XYZ was built for every website, everywhere®. Unlike domains tied to a specific country, category, or industry, .xyz gives builders the freedom to define themselves on their own terms. A company can start with one idea, evolve into another, and never outgrow its name.

That flexibility has made .xyz a home for creators, developers, startups, small businesses, global brands, blockchain protocols, AI companies, gaming studios, security platforms, and deep-tech innovators around the world.

"The original promise of .xyz was freedom," said Daniel Negari, Founder and CEO of XYZ. "We created .xyz so anyone, anywhere, could build a name without being limited by industry, geography, category, or convention. Twelve years later, .xyz has become a global home for builders, innovators, and companies defining what comes next."

The Next Generation Is Building on .xyz

Over the past several years, .xyz has become especially visible across frontier technology. AI companies, blockchain networks, robotics teams, gaming studios, decentralized infrastructure projects, security platforms, venture firms, and deep-tech startups continue to choose .xyz because it is modern, flexible, and future-facing.

Recently, companies building on .xyz and across the XYZ ecosystem have collectively raised more than $5 billion in disclosed venture funding. This includes projects and companies working across artificial intelligence, decentralized systems, quantum computing, robotics, brain-computer interfaces, cybersecurity, gaming, and financial infrastructure.

These funding milestones are not the whole story. They are proof of a larger point: .xyz has become a serious home for serious builders.

10 Million Domains Across the XYZ Portfolio

XYZ Registry now operates 35 domain extensions and has surpassed 10 million total domain registrations across its portfolio. The company distributes its domains through 260+ registrar partners serving customers in more than 230 countries and territories.

The portfolio includes .xyz, .Security, .Game, .Beauty, .College, .Cars, .Car, .Auto, .CEO, .LOL, .Mom, .Quest, .Homes, .Tickets, .Audio, .Pics, and many more.

Together, these extensions give businesses, creators, industries, and communities more choice in how they name themselves online.

To celebrate .xyz's 12th birthday, XYZ Registry is offering .xyz domains for just $1 throughout June. Visit gen.xyz/birthday to claim your .xyz and explore the builders, creators, companies, and communities shaping the next chapter of the internet.

About XYZ

XYZ is a global domain registry operator behind .xyz, one of the most recognized new domain extensions in the world. XYZ operates a portfolio of 35 domain extensions, including .Cars, .Car, .Auto, .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, .Theatre, .Storage, .Baby, .Monster, .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, .Makeup, .Quest, .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, .Yachts, .Tickets, .Game, .Guitars, .Audio, .Christmas, .Diet, .Flowers, .Hosting, .Pics, .Mom, .LOL, .Lat, and .CEO. Learn more at www.xyz.xyz.

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SOURCE XYZ