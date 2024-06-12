Xyzal® Helps Music Festival Goers Conquer Allergies and Seize the Day (or Night!)

Building on successful activations at Tortuga Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival, Xyzal® is bringing its Night-to-Day onsite destination to Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ on September 14th and 15th. This interactive experience will showcase the power of Xyzal®'s nighttime routine.

At the Xyzal® experience, festivalgoers will embark on a journey from 'night' to 'day '. When they enter at 'night', they'll learn valuable festival tips, including the benefits of taking Xyzal® at bedtime for 24-hour relief when experiencing allergy symptoms. Then, they'll move to the 'day' portion to discover Xyzal®'s benefits further, snap pictures with the brand mascot Nigel, and snag freebies like sunscreen and sunglasses made from recycled materials.

As part of the festival excitement, Xyzal® is running an exciting sweepstakes for Sea.Hear.Now Festival. One lucky winner will score a VIP experience for two, including festival passes, airfare, hotel stay, and a cash card (no purchase necessary, see livenation.com/xyzalnewjersey for details). The sweepstakes runs until 11:59pm on July 24th, 2024.

"We know allergy symptoms can disrupt outdoor adventures, especially during peak spring and fall seasons," says Katelyn Ettenger, Senior Director of Xyzal® Marketing at Sanofi Consumer Healthcare US. "Xyzal® is taken at night to provide allergy sufferers with 24-hour relief that doesn't fade, allowing festivalgoers to sleep well and conquer allergy symptoms throughout the day to enjoy the festival to the fullest."

For more information on Xyzal®, the sweepstakes, and the festival onsite experience, follow Xyzal® on Instagram or TikTok and visit www.xyzal.com.

About XYZAL®: Xyzal® provides 24 hours of continuous all-night, all-day relief from tough allergy symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes, watery eyes, runny nose, itchy nose, and itchy throat. Our products are designed to be taken at night to relieve allergy symptoms during sleep so sufferers can wake refreshed for a more productive day, and the product line includes offerings for both adults and children. Xyzal® is a registered trademark of UCB and is brought to you by Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, a global biopharmaceutical company that provides over-the-counter drugs such as topical analgesics, allergy medications, gas, constipation and heartburn medications, medicated skin products, as well as cosmetics and dietary supplements.

SOURCE Xyzal