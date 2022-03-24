XYZZY's Realms of Ethernity Heading to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest next generation play-to-earn MMORPG experience to come out of Dubai will be unveiled at the renowned Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this month, promising the gaming community a never-before-seen experience.

Realms of Ethernity (RoE), by Miami-based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, is a AAA-rated massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) filled with hundreds of immersive and action-packed games that are play-to-earn, meaning that both the developers and the gamers can build, own and monetize the entire gaming experience. It wowed gamers and investors alike after its recent unveiling at Austin's SXSW conference earlier this month.

San Francisco's Game Developers Conference (GDC) from March 21 to March 25 sees the second leg of RoE's US roadshow, before culminating in Miami's CryptoWorldCon next month.

"The reaction we received towards RoE from everyone at SXSW has us incredibly excited to continue showing the world what an incredible game we're developing," says Haydn Snape, Founder and CEO of the Dubai-based Decentralised Investment Group (DIG), who have powered XYZZY and its subsequent GameFi products.

"RoE has an edge unlike no other game on the blockchain; it boasts incredible quality, definition and edge, and SXSW allowed us to showcase its storyboard and present it as the visually appealing, strategy-based wonder that it is," says Snape.

Developed by DIG's Wild Thunder studio in Vietnam, through the work of over 65 talented developers working full time on the game, RoE is an on-chain open world MMORPG that should have a beta version ready by December this year. Think Skyrim, Final Fantasy and World of Warcraft mashed into one, where a user can adventure, complete quests, buy land and create businesses to monetise in-game. It will also feature mining of the various precious metals and minerals in game which can be used for crafting one of a kind collectibles that can later be sold on the marketplace as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Everything that can be interacted with in the game will be an NFT and the gamer's persistent character avatar will be a semi-fungible token that can be upgraded or altered by appearance throughout the game.

The game itself covers any genre you can think of: adventure, racing, exploration, fighting and so much more, within a rapidly expanding universe. Through RoE, game creators and players can own parts of the world, minting their own NFTs, fostering a player base and having their say on the future of the platform. And most importantly, they will be able to profit from their hard work with the main utility token of the platform, $RETH, enabling both developers and players to monetize their gaming experience.

"The importance of showcasing at GDC cannot be undersold," says Snape. "This is the exact community we need to be in to solidify future partnerships that will take RoE to the next level. There is nothing of this calibre out there and we want to show it off."

XYZZY's focus, together with the team behind RoE, is on bringing blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetisation capabilities and interoperability.

Disclosures

About GDC

The annual Game Developers Conference is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft, defining market innovations and providing insight into the future of games. GDC brings the game development community together to exchange ideas, solve problems and shape the future of the industry across five days of education, inspiration and networking. Attendees include programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals and business leaders.

About DIG

Decentralised Investment Group (DIG) is a multinational blockchain technology conglomerate holding company headquartered in Dubai and committed to making impactful investments within blockchain. DIG seeks out exclusive investment opportunities within the Web3 space and turns them into industry-leading products which promote individual liberty and economic freedom around the world. Ultimately, DIG is a key player in the decentralised investment ecosystem, using blockchain solutions to revolutionise the world and make it a more equitable place for all.

About RoE

DIG's GameFi branch established subsidiary company XYZZY, the creators behind the world's first triple-A quality, play-to-earn MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), Realms of Ethernity (RoE). Realms of Eternity, a blockchain next generation free-to-play MMORPG, is a World of Warcraft-inspired virtual world filled with hundreds of immersive and action-packed play-to-earn games where developers and players can build, own and monetize their gaming experience. RoE was a $5 million initial investment for DIG, who then succeeded in raising an additional $5 million from investors.

About Haydn Snape

Haydn Snape, Founder and CEO of DIG

An investor, strategist and serial entrepreneur with a penchant for building disruptive blockchain businesses since 2017, Haydn Snape is the founder and CEO behind the multinational blockchain technology conglomerate Decentralised Investment Group (DIG). Headquartered in Dubai, nestled within the highest building in the world in the Burj Khalifa, with offices across the world, DIG is in the business of building, developing and investing in pioneering blockchain products that foster the values of decentralisation, financial independence and individual liberty.

SOURCE XYZZY