Y-12 National Security Complex & HaptX Partner to Advance U.S. Government Training Missions

Groundbreaking glovebox training application leverages virtual reality and multiuser haptics

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaptX Inc., the leading provider of lifelike touch feedback technology, announces a Memorandum of Understanding with Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), to collaboratively advance virtual reality technology and speed its use to support U.S. Government training missions. The announcement is happening today in Washington, D.C., when HaptX co-founder, Professor Robert Crockett, presents to U.S. government representatives at the Augmented and Virtual Reality Policy Conference.

Screenshot of virtual environment for Y-12 National Security Center glovebox operator training, recently developed by Oak Ridge Enhanced Technology and Training Center in collaboration with HaptX, Inc., and the University of Central Florida. The Y-12 training simulation implements HaptX Gloves to enable natural interaction and realistic, multiuser haptics for learning complex, precise procedures. (Photo: ORETTC) Representatives of Oak Ridge Enhanced Technology and Training Center (ORETTC) and HaptX, Inc., sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Aug. 4, 2023, while debuting the Y-12 National Security Center glovebox training simulation at Sandia National Laboratories' XR Conference. Shown here, L-R: Victor Oriaifo, Account Executive, HaptX, and Ashley Stowe, Director, ORETTC, Y-12 National Security Complex. (Photo: ORETTC)

CNS manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex in support of the National Nuclear Security Administration. Y–12 helps ensure a safe and effective U.S. nuclear weapons deterrent. Site personnel also retrieve and store nuclear materials, fuel the nation's naval reactors, and perform complementary work. The Oak Ridge Enhanced Technology and Training Center (ORETTC) in Tennessee trains those responsible for safeguarding nuclear and radioactive material, and other experts in nuclear operations. ORETTC leads Y-12's efforts in augmented, virtual, and extended reality.

Y-12 is integrating HaptX Gloves to enhance the sense of immersion in VR. In addition, HaptX engineers will collaborate with Y-12 to support ongoing improvement of virtual training environments and application features. Y-12 selected HaptX Gloves to enable natural interaction and true-contact haptics, vital for enterprise training environments involving complex, precise procedures.

"This collaborative approach brings together government and industry to research AR, VR, and XR technologies that will expand the scope and speed of technology development," said Ashley Stowe, ORETTC director.

The first Y-12 HaptX prototype is a virtual glovebox simulator—a first-responder training system using haptics to demonstrate high-hazard, low-occurrence response scenarios. Glovebox containment units allow workers wearing protective, arm-length gloves to manipulate hazardous materials in a controlled environment. Learning glovebox skills and techniques is crucial. A success factor for training is replicating the physical realism without the danger.

"It has been truly collaborative working with HaptX to develop the glovebox trainer," Stowe said. "Working in a glovebox is not familiar to most new hires. Incorporating HaptX gloves enhances the training experience to prepare trainees to work with hazardous materials with restricted mobility without introducing the hazard to the trainee.

"This partnership is a game-changer as we build the nuclear workforce of tomorrow," continued Stowe. "The multiuser haptics functionality allows us to train crews of engineers, scientists, and operators to work together to complete manufacturing tasks."

To replicate realistic touch, Y-12 instructional designers implemented the HaptX Gloves DK2 Development Kit and deployed the new, multiuser haptics feature in the HaptX Software Development Kit.

"We are proud and inspired to collaborate with Y-12 to develop a safer way to help nuclear engineers and scientists become even more effective in their operations," said Professor Robert Crockett, co-founder of HaptX. "They are taking bold steps toward deploying touch simulation in systems that help build muscle memory, physical dexterity, and situational awareness."

HaptX will demonstrate the Y-12 glovebox training simulator at today's ARVR Policy Conference.

About Consolidated Nuclear Security: Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC operates the Y-12 National Security Complex, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the Pantex Plant, located in Amarillo, Texas, for the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration. Y-12 and Pantex are key facilities in the U.S. Nuclear Security Enterprise. For more information on each site, visit www.y12.doe.gov or www.pantex.energy.gov.

About HaptX: HaptX builds technology that simulates touch sensation with unprecedented realism for use in virtual reality and robotics. The new HaptX Gloves G1 system leverages advances in materials science and manufacturing to deliver haptic gloves that fit like conventional work gloves. HaptX is headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Luis Obispo, CA.



