Y China's Feature: How Chengdu Becomes a Melting Pot of Various Cuisines?

News provided by

Y China

20 Jul, 2023, 10:42 ET

BEIJING, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the reputation as a "Paradise of Food", the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, is trying every effort to fuse different regional cuisines from across the country. Foodies can even find Western delicacies with Chengdu style.

As the host city of the 2021 FISU World University Games, Chengdu has been preparing for the grand event with the venues and transportation projects completed recently. Youth from all over the world are expected to come to the city to achieve their athletic goals. 

Continue Reading
Exclusive Access! Immersive FOOD TOUR at the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games!
Exclusive Access! Immersive FOOD TOUR at the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games!

What foods will Chengdu serve for athletes, and how can they meet the culinary needs of athletes from various countries and regions?

Raz Galor from Y China heads to Chengdu to explore athletes' restaurants before their opening. By talking to the chefs from both China and the UK, Raz witnesses how the canteens are being renovated and the menus revised. Raz then tastes some signature dishes in the canteens, enjoying the food from the perspective of a foreigner.

The 2021 FISU Games organizing committee recommends 100 restaurants in Chengdu for tourists, and Raz visits a Chuanchuan (foods on sticks) restaurant, tasting the spicy food that is well-known in China and the rest of the world. He understands that the food in Chengdu also reflects the city's hospitality and vitality.

Media Contact: 
Y China
Tel: 0086-15201656085
E-mail：[email protected]

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/QoPhbmlFLpw

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoPhbmlFLpw
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158414/Y_China.jpg

SOURCE Y China

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.