Y Combinator-Backed Startup onetool, Selling As the First Ever Startup NFT

BERLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- onetool, a startup backed by Y Combinator which had the mission to consolidate all 30k+ SaaS apps into one app-store for business software so companies could manage all their software in one place, has announced they have failed and will turn the company into an NFT.

onetool

Commenting on the news, onetool Founder and CEO, Gordi Braun said: "We are the first startup to turn a failed business into collectible art because as they say 'business is half art and half science'. We got the second part of the quote wrong, but we nailed the first part. Needless to say that we couldn't make it but we found that we had created a great piece of art along the way: a product that is absolutely not working but had convinced many investors to join the mission. Now, we are entering onetool's last journey to immortality by converting this startup failure into an unforgettable piece of art."

This onetool NFT includes the certificate of "the first startup ever sold as an NFT" as well as access to the most "valuable assets" of onetool in one piece nicely curated piece of art:

Ownership Certificate of the first startup ever sold as an NFT

onetool word trademark document (28 EU countries + USA )

) onetool logo and logomark

App Store (front-end & back-end; non-functional): Store to buy SaaS, API, App Store Provisioning Suite & Team Management

(front-end & back-end; non-functional): Store to buy SaaS, API, App Store Provisioning Suite & Team Management Provisioning and SaaS Management Suite (front-end & back-end; non-functional)

All code, database, repositories, and integrations API of the onetool products described above

Full documentation

SEO-optimized onetool.co website with 30 organic B2B leads coming in every month (growing 20% p.M.)

onetool.co domain

App-store and provisioning suite figma files

Y Combinator application and video pitch

All Press releases for outlets like TechCrunch

To find out more about what's included and other terms, please visit:

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/65959061508806963549615912247368791627903795027804636809902546633597378363393

[email protected]

Related Images

onetool-nft.png

onetool NFT

SOURCE onetool