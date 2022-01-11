Y Meadows Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for NLP-based Customer Service Automation Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Meadows, a technology company dedicated to helping customer service teams improve the quality of their interactions through the use of artificial intelligence, announced that its NLP-Powered Customer Service Automation solution has been ISO 27001 certified, confirming that the platform meets the highest international standards for continually establishing, implementing, maintaining and optimizing its information security infrastructure.

ISO 27001:2013 is the de-facto international Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard and is deployed globally. The standard establishes more than 100 controls for the creation of a comprehensive information security management system, or ISMS. In order to be certified, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing the security of their information assets through implemented controls for integrity, infrastructure resiliency, business continuity, and disaster recovery.

"Our ISO certification underpins our commitment to industry leading privacy and security standards. This certification provides additional assurance to our customers and prospects that we are committed to high-quality, broad security practices," said Ken Leeser, Chief Information Security Officer of Y Meadows's AI Customer Service Solution. "This seal of approval is a symbol of commitment to data security —one of our most important core values— and validates our ability to support enterprise organizations at the highest level."

About Y Meadows

Y Meadows specializes in AI customer service automation to enhance the experience for both customers and agents. Y Meadows currently operates in the United States and France.

Investors in Y Meadows include Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital arm of Bain Capital, which is one of the world's leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms with approximately $130 billion in assets under management.

For more information about Y Meadows or to request a demo, visit ymeadows.com or email them at [email protected].

