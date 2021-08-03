Y Meadows Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Examination for NLP based Customer Service Automation Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Meadows, a technology company dedicated to helping customer support teams improve the quality of their service through the use of artificial intelligence, announced today that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination for its AI Customer Service Automation solution in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Y Meadows securely enhances your support team with seamless customer service automation

The SOC 2 Type II report is an independent audit of the systems an organization uses to process its users' data. It measures the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the security controls throughout a specified period.

This accreditation is a testament to the level of dedication to data security that Y Meadows has for its customers. As digital transformation continues to tighten the bonds between businesses and their customers, Y Meadows seeks to equip businesses with the appropriate tools to adapt to rapidly changing environments. Accomplishing this mission requires a strong commitment to security.

"Y Meadows is aware of the security challenges in consuming cloud and on-premise services, and takes the protection of its customers' data extremely seriously," said Ken Leeser, Chief Information Security Officer at Y Meadows. "The SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates to users, customers and partners our commitment to their compliance requirements as well as transparency in our own security efforts."

About Y Meadows

Y Meadows specializes in customer service automation to improve the customer support experience. Y Meadows currently operates in the United States and France.

Investors in Y Meadows include Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital arm of Bain Capital, which is one of the world's leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms with approximately $130 billion in assets under management.

For more information about Y Meadows or to request a demo, visit ymeadows.com or email them at [email protected].

