Y SOFT A NAMED LEADER IN IDC MARKETSCAPE: WORLDWIDE PRINT MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft, the leading digital transformation office solution provider, today announced that YSoft SAFEQ has been recognized as being a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software2021 Vendor Assessment1.

The IDC MarketScape study assesses the market for print management solutions independent software based on both quantitative and qualitative characteristics that position vendors for success in this important market.

"The SAFEQ suite of products are delivered in a customer-centric, consultative way, assessing customer demand, needs, and requirements. IDC views Y Soft's OMNI Series platform and extended edge technology as a key differentiator by providing companies with an alternative approach for moving certain print functions to the cloud."

Y Soft believes being named a leader in the report is confirmation of their business model to offer enterprise office solutions to become the preferred provider on the market. By delivering cutting-edge hardware and software 2D and 3D print management and document capture, no matter how and where their customers wish to deploy their solutions, they can offer cloud and on-premises solutions in a safe, secure and scalable environment.

"We have always been a strong believer in working closely with partners to first assess each individual customer's needs and then delivering their projects based on them. In the current climate where the hybrid workforce has forced many companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, we work closely with them to ensure we help organizations meet their productivity goals without sacrificing their print services' security," said Václav Muchna, Y Soft CEO and co-founder. "At Y Soft, our focus has always been on making security part of our DNA. This means not only helping companies eliminate their IT woes, but ensuring they can leverage a print infrastructure that reflects the security and diverse needs of the modern dispersed business print environment."

YSoft SAFEQ is designed as a workflow solutions platform. Today, the platform pillars are print management , document capture , and 3D print management . The YSoft SAFEQ platform software suites or modules are offered as a perpetual license or as a flexible subscription service and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. With YSoft OMNI Series, in-market printers can take advantage of cloud-based printing easily and cost-effectively, and by leveraging OMNI Bridge, a serverless Edge device, users now have the ability to connect any networked printer to the cloud.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the cloud or on-premises enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management. Our YSoft OMNI Series® is a simple and easy hardware/software solution that enables cloud printing for in-market printers.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft SAFEQ, YSoft SAFEQ Cloud, YSoft SAFEQ Breeze, YSoft SAFEQ CloudPro and YSoft OMNI Series are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47348521) December 2021

