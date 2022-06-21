Y SOFT ACHIEVES ISO 27001:2013 CERTIFICATION

-- Achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification demonstrates Y Soft's commitment to offering the highest levels of compliance and security standards --

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft, the leading digital transformation office solution provider, today announced that after their 16-month journey, they have achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification. This further confirms Y Soft's promise to keep security and data integrity at the core of their operations. By being able to pass on the benefits that ISO 27001:2013 certification brings to their customers and partners, Y Soft has proved its commitment to ensuring that its processes and procedures are robust enough to adapt to any emerging threats.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission, ISO 27001:2013 is one of the most well-known and internationally recognized standards for establishing, developing, and maintaining an information security management system (ISMS) that protects data confidentiality, integrity, and availability. The framework helps organizations manage and protect information to remain safe and secure by prescribing a top-down model for managing and handling data security and protecting assets.

"Being ISO 27001:2013 certified is proof of our compliance and commitment. It demonstrates that we take security seriously and have the right people, processes, and technology in place to protect customer data." says Noah Nadeau, Chief Information Security Officer, Y Soft.

For Y Soft, security is something that is integral to its organizational values. ISO 27001:2013 certification means they can guarantee their information security is aligned with international standards and all data is protected with a robust information security management system.

While ISO 27001:2013 certification assures customers, partners, and other stakeholders that Y Soft is committed to meeting their expectations to keep them safe, this is a continual process. Y Soft is constantly evaluating what they can do to ensure continued delivery of data security in the face of emerging threats.

YSoft SAFEQ is designed as a workflow solutions platform. Today, the platform pillars are print management, document capture, and 3D print management. The YSoft SAFEQ platform software suites or modules are offered as a perpetual license or as a flexible subscription service and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. With YSoft Cloud and other products on the upcoming roadmap, in-market printers can take advantage of Cloud-based printing easily and cost-effectively. Plus, by leveraging OMNI Bridge, a serverless Edge device, users now have the ability to connect any networked printer to the Cloud.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the cloud or on-premises enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management. Our YSoft Cloud Series® is a simple and easy hardware/software solution that enables cloud printing for in-market printers.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft SAFEQ, YSoft SAFEQ Cloud, YSoft SAFEQ Breeze, YSoft SAFEQ BreezePro and YSoft OMNI Series are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

Elke Heiss

[email protected]

SOURCE Y Soft