Y Soft Acquires EveryonePrint

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft®, the leading digital transformation office solution provider, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire EveryonePrint A/S, a leading provider of Cloud-based document infrastructure. With this acquisition, Y Soft strengthens its position as a leading provider offering an integrated print management and document capture platform for Cloud and on-premises deployments.

EveryonePrint with its 60+ employees, is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and offers its customers a Hybrid Cloud Platform (commercially known as HCP) which is designed to replace existing print infrastructures.

Y Soft chose to acquire EveryonePrint because of its robust Cloud architecture, long-standing and diverse SaaS, Cloud and channel expertise, and strong focus on end-customer value and simplicity. The acquisition unifies a combined 40 years of experience dedicated to print management and workflows, in excess of 45,000 installations worldwide and a global reach of more than 120 countries.Within the next few months, Y Soft plans to integrate EveryonePrint into its own organization. Y Soft will continue to sell, service, and support both Cloud products (EveryonePrint's HCP and YSoft's SAFEQ Cloud product family). The technological synergies between both companies will ensure that EveryonePrint and Y Soft customers will benefit from new and exciting Cloud innovations that can be delivered even faster, more seamlessly and efficiently, taking advantage of each company's strengths.

"We are thrilled to add EveryonePrint's technology to our roadmap, as well as the amazing new talent to the Y Soft family," said Václav Muchna, Y Soft CEO and co-founder. "I can assure EveryonePrint customers and partners that Y Soft will continue to support EveryonePrint's products on a global basis. The acquisition reaffirms Y Soft's strong vision, innovation and execution."

"Y Soft's global scale and reach solidifies EveryonePrint's mission to transform the world of printing via Cloud," said Tavs Dalaa, CEO and CTO, EveryonePrint. "Our customers can be assured that our commitment to support any future features/releases will be fully unified and embraced by Y Soft," he added. Tavs Dalaa, CEO and CTO of EveryonePrint will become CTO of Y Soft's printing business.

"Y Soft continues to strengthen its position in the print management market through innovation and acquisition," says Robert Palmer, research VP for IDC's Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group. "With its acquisition of EveryonePrint, Y Soft gains significant MIF, technology assets, and resources to bolster its Cloud strategy and drive expanded capabilities for customers and partners looking to enable a secure, productive, and effective Cloud print ecosystem for the hybrid office."

Y Soft is a single source hardware and software solution and service provider for customers looking for a well-integrated platform where they can add new capabilities as needed while protecting their technology investment without multiple suppliers and support contracts. For partner resellers, one platform provider means greater economies of scale and increased routes to market. The newly combined strong channel relationship with all multifunction device (MFD) vendors provides customers an integrated platform that benefits all.

The acquisition will be closed in July 2022, subject to any pending regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

