Y Soft Celebrates 20 Years of Smart Business

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft Corporation, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, today kicked off its 20th anniversary by launching a new web page commemorating the special occasion. Founded in 2000 by two college students, Václav Muchna, CEO and co-founder and Martin de Martini, CIO, and co-founder, the company is now one of the world's leading managed print services companies.

"This is a commemorative year for me as it's our 20th anniversary, and I also recently turned 40, spending half of my life building Y Soft to what it is today," commented Václav Muchna, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of what we have built and grateful to the people that worked alongside us on this journey. Our employees, partners, and customers are why we are still here after 20 years."

"Starting a business while still in college was challenging, but looking back on what we have accomplished in the last 20 years has confirmed that we made the right decision and I would do it all again in a heartbeat," said Martin de Martini, Co-Founder, and Chief Information Officer. "Our Y Soft team has never been stronger, and I know that our next 20 years, with our cloud and Universal Print solutions, are going to be even better."

Václav and Martin originally planned to sell 70 licenses and retire; today, the company sells more than 100,000 per year. Of course, having increased from just the two of them to almost 400 global employees helps. What else has Y Soft accomplished in 20 years?

20 Years of Smart Business

Y Soft's customer base has grown from a handful of local companies in the Czech Republic to over 20,000 businesses, including 43% of the global Fortune 500.

Instituting the Global Operational Excellence™ (GOE) Framework, the industry's first formal methodology that ensures customers receive the real value of print management and document workflow with ongoing, state-of-the-art, proactive care.

20 Years of Innovation

YSoft SAFEQ, the company's original print management and document capture solution, now powers a family of products for businesses of any size and is the basis of the YSoft SAFEQ Workflow Solutions Platform.

YSoft SAFEQ Cloud, a new family of cloud print management and hosted infrastructure services.

YSoft BE3D eDee, a 3D printing solution for education that includes a safe and secure 3D printer, 3D/2D YSoft SAFEQ print management software, DeeControl layering software, 3D filaments, and access to the teacher-tested YSoft be3D Academy, an online library of 3D lesson plans, models and learning tools + exclusive access to premium lessons.

YSoft OMNI Series, consists of OMNI Bridge™ and OMNI UP365™, enabling cost-effective and instant connectivity to the cloud and Universal Print compatibility for in-market networked printers that are not needing a robust print management system.

20 Years of Giving back

Y Soft has a strong history of social responsibility, and the company formalized its CSR program in these four areas-

Legislation – transparent lobbying ( Czech Republic focused)

focused)

Watch Dogs – supporting fact-based journalism ( Czech Republic focused)

focused)

Civic Society – employee chosen local charitable organizations (globally-focused)



Digital Transformation & eGovernment – assisting in the digitalization of the Czech government

Early in the COVID crisis, Y Soft employees rallied to address the lack of PPE in hospitals by leveraging eDee 3D printers to create face shields for medical first responders. To date, Y Soft has donated over 42,000 face shields.

20 Years of Friendship

Even as the company approaches 400 employees, Y Soft's core values hold true. The six characteristics guide our thinking and decision making, which enables us to provide the best customer experience. That passion also leads to lasting friendships with each other and our partners.

YSofters past and present, as well as partners and customers, have shared personal memories about working with Y Soft on http://www.ysoft.com/20. And we invite everyone who has worked with Y Soft in the past is to share their memories there too.

"It was an honor to see Y Soft's beginning and to watch them grow from a small startup to a world player in the printing industry," said Tomáš Fedrsel, former IT release manager at Sberbank Brno. "He added, "Many technicians back then are now in important management roles. You are proof that people should stand up for their ideas and develop them. The desired result will come then for sure."

"Y Soft has grown to become a leading provider in the market for print and device management solutions," says Robert Palmer, research VP with IDC's Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group. "The company has accomplished much in 20 years and continues to separate itself from competitors through innovation in technology, platforms, and services."

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the cloud and on-premises enables businesses to manage, optimize, and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector, where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management.



Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

