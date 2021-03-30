Y Soft Celebrates The Demise Of Analog Fax

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft Corporation, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, announced YSoft SAFEQ Digital Fax, an optional extension for YSoft SAFEQ that solves traditional fax issues by reducing costs, increasing uptime, and providing a better digital experience. YSoft SAFEQ Digital Fax is offered with YSoft SAFEQ software suites and is embedded into a multifunction printer (MFP), making it ideal for simple fax workflows for small to medium-sized businesses.

Traditionally, faxing has meant installing a dedicated analog phone line for a fax machine or an MFP equipped with an expensive fax kit. By creating an extension for YSoft SAFEQ with a digital fax service, Y Soft can support a business' faxing needs at a very low cost. YSoft SAFEQ Digital Fax has NO usage charges for up to 1,000 pages per MFP, per year with a one-time activation and installation charge. This Y Soft solution offers a compelling ROI for customers – a typical small office, with five MFPs could see up to a $12,000 USD savings using YSoft Digital Fax by eliminating fax kits and analog phone lines.

"No one wakes up in the morning thinking about fax. Most organizations don't realize how much they spend or how complicated their existing fax processes are until it's on paper in front of them," said Jim Wieser, Product Marketing Director at Y Soft. "By offering SAFEQ Digital Fax as an extension to YSoft SAFEQ, Y Soft is delivering a simple, secure, and cost-effective solution for our partners and customers."

Mick Heys, Vice President, Future of WorkSpace & Imaging at IDC said "Fax is still a widely used technology with vendors reporting high volumes but, in many instances, companies only send or receive a few faxes per month. This is the market that Y Soft is targeting with the SAFEQ Digital Fax service which represents a novel approach for a format that was introduced in the sixties."

With SAFEQ Digital Fax service, traditional analog lines or VoIP telephony are no longer necessary, nor are embedded MFP fax kits. Fax reliability and tracking are increased while costs and fax-related help desk tickets are significantly reduced. The cloud-based digital experience improves productivity through fax statuses and incoming faxes by email.

YSoft SAFEQ Digital Fax is available as an extension to the YSoft SAFEQ Enterprise Suite or the YSoft SAFEQ Print Management Suite. Customers can contact a Y Soft regional sales manager, their certified Y Soft partner, or visit our website at www.ysoft.com/safeqdigitalfax for more details.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the CLOUD (native) and on-premises enable businesses to manage, optimize, and secure their print and digital workflows. Our YSoft OMNI Series™, consisting of YSoft OMNI Bridge™ and YSoft OMNI Apps™, instantly and cost-effectively connects in-market printers to the Cloud and Universal Print. Our YSoft BE3D™ 3D print solution is focused on the Education sector, where they provide exceptional ease of use and safety benefits while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Y Soft was founded in Brno, Czech Republic, and is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. With offices in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia Pacific region, we presently support 42% of the Global Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please http://www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft SAFEQ, YSoft OMNI Series, YSoft OMNI Bridge, YSoft OMNI Apps and YSoft OMNI UP365 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries.

