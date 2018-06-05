Y Soft Expands Embedded Terminal Functionality for Epson Devices

Prior to the YSoft SafeQ Embedded Terminal for Epson, Epson customers used YSoft SafeQ through an external hardware terminal. While an external hardware terminal is still available and provides a consistent user experience in multi-brand environments, an embedded solution uses the device's own interface for activating scan, print, copy and fax operations. The Epson Embedded Terminal joins Y Soft's family of Embedded Terminals supporting the world's most popular brands.

The YSoft SafeQ Embedded Terminal enables organizations to manage and optimize print services across their organization with secure pull-printing, cost reduction tools, productivity enhancing workflows and comprehensive reporting for monitoring and auditing usage and to highlight sustainability contributions.

Epson customers will also be able to take advantage of YSoft SafeQ's latest features including Automated Scan Workflows. By transforming repetitive paper-based processes into automatic digital capture, processing and secure delivery to pre-defined locations, employees can focus on high value tasks improving the company's productivity. YSoft SafeQ's Automated Scan Workflows are capable of sophisticated processing – such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for text indexing, text redaction and even allows for user input of meta data – further making the resulting scans useful and retrievable.

"Customers are looking for flexible solutions to meet the changing needs of their organizations," said Adrian McLellan, business unit director of Business Imaging, Epson Europe. "YSoft SafeQ's customizable architecture, modular features and sustainability tools align perfectly with the low running costs, reduced intervention and environmental impact, and high reliability of Epson's business inkjet MFPs to deliver the perfect solution for businesses."

"With the YSoft SafeQ 6 Platform for Growth architecture, we enable customers to leverage the solution's features and the infrastructure as they need it based on the level of scalability, high availability and redundancy required," said Vaclav Muchna, Y Soft CEO and co-founder. "It gives an IT department maximum flexibility to adapt for growth or change and demonstrates the breadth of our customer first approach."

About Y Soft

Y Soft provides intelligent enterprise office solutions that help build smart business. Our YSoft SafeQ workflow solutions platform is used by corporations and SMB organizations to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique workflow and cost recovery benefits.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

