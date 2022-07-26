Y SOFT LAUNCHES CARD READER BUILT FOR SUSTAINABLE AND COST-CONSCIOUS USERS

-- YSoft MFX LITE reader adds latest memory and CPU upgrades to significantly help cost-conscious users and reduce CO 2 emissions; free six-year product-lifetime warranty --

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft, the leading digital transformation office solution provider, today announced it is extending its RFID and contact reader range with the release of its entry-level YSoft MFX Lite reader. The YSoft MFX Lite reader is an ideal solution for secure identification and verification designed to suit more budget-conscious reader deployment use cases where chip technology is not a requirement, making cutting-edge reader technology affordable to all.

The reader also confirms Y Soft's commitment to sustainability by significantly reducing the power consumption of the reader, making it up to 36% more energy-efficient than most other readers. Like all newly sold Y Soft readers, it comes with a free six-year product-lifetime warranty, is built in-house in the EU and has the most up-to-date logic board chip set at its core to ensure that supply chain issues never become a problem.

With over half a million units sold, Y Soft is an established and leading hardware manufacturer of RFID and contact reader devices. The company researches, develops, builds, certifies and strenuously robot tests its products in-house in the EU. The MFX Lite expands Y Soft's consolidated reader range, which is both comprehensive and easy to map to specific technological needs. This makes it the most complete and reliable one-stop reader family on the market for distributors, manufacturers and end-users needing to provide reliable contactless card authentication for secure print, scan and 3D print management, machine access and manufacturing process tracking, time tracking, attendance and access systems, fleet management, driver access, electric vehicle charging stations, vending machines and many other use cases.

Plug-and-play by nature, it is up and running in just a matter of seconds. The MFX Lite comes with a product-lifetime warranty and numerous unique technologies help prevent the occurrence of any read errors. Based on Y Soft's industry-defining hardware performance assurance, which equates to over 2.5 million hours of mean time between failures (MTBF) testing, the reader has been tested five times more robustly than the closest competitors' technology.

"The MFX reader range provides Y Soft's channel partners with the flexibility and choices needed to match specific client needs and close deals faster," says Anne Valaitis, Research Manager with IDC's Imaging, Printing & Document Solutions group. "By taking advantage of advanced circuit board design and the latest in chipset technology, Y Soft also helps partners and customers address important challenges around supply chain and sustainability."

The MFX Lite can authenticate across many scenarios and provides a robust hygienic solution that eliminates the need for staff to touch any surfaces to identify themselves. Plus, with follow-the-sun global support and the product-lifetime warranty, in the unlikely event that the device encounters a problem, there is someone standing by in the user's time zone to help solve it.

"The MFX Lite might be seen as the baby brother of the MFX range, but don't let the name mislead you. It opens up our MFX range to those use cases where having a complete chip set is not a requirement. This helps end users keep their costs to minimum while, at the same time, reduces their carbon footprint and gives them the peace of mind of the free six-year product-lifetime warranty." said Marcel Fejtek, COO, Head of Manufacturing and Hardware Engineering, Y Soft.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent digital transformation office solutions for enterprises, SMBs and education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the Cloud or on-premises enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management. Our YSoft SAFEQ Cloud® is a simple and easy hardware/software solution that enables Cloud printing for in-market printers. Our RFID and contact reader devices include the MFX Lite and the YSoft MFX Ultimate Reader, the most universal RFID reader on the market, offering HID and Legic in one device with free six-year product-lifetime warranty.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft SAFEQ, YSoft MFX Lite are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

Elke Heiss

[email protected]

SOURCE Y Soft