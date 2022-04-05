Y SOFT LAUNCHES THE MOST-UNIVERSAL RFID READER ON THE MARKET

-- YSoft MFX Ultimate Reader hits two industry firsts -- the only RFID reader on the market to combine Mobile, HID and Legic in one device; free product-lifetime warranty --

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft, the leading digital transformation office solution provider, today announced it is extending its RFID and contact reader range with the release of YSoft MFX Ultimate Reader. As the only reader to combine mobile, HID and Legic in one device, meaning it can decrypt almost all secure card and mobile data, this makes it the most universal RFID reader on the market. As another industry first, the reader also comes with a free product-lifetime warranty, which will be rolled out across the entire readers' range.

With over half a million units sold, Y Soft is an established and leading hardware manufacturer of RFID and contact reader devices. The company researches, develops, builds, certifies, and strenuously robot tests its products in-house in the EU. This makes Y Soft's reader product range the most complete and reliable one-stop reader shop on the market for distributors, manufacturers, and end-users. The hardware is plug-and-play by default and can switch seamlessly from one technology to another and, in most cases, is up and running in just a matter of seconds. The readers are product-lifetime warrantied and numerous unique technologies help prevent the occurrence of any read errors. These technologies include triple scan-checking by default, automated self-diagnostics and antenna self-check, plus patented technology to improve the speed and accuracy when reading the data so users can reliably authenticate themselves at the devices every time. Based on Y Soft's industry-defining hardware performance assurance, which equates to over 2.5 million hours of mean time between failures (MTBF) testing, the devices are tested five-times more robustly than the closest competitors' technology is.

The need for companies to provide an increasingly dispersed workforce with secure and authorized access to systems, machinery and buildings, no matter where and when they need it, has never been more necessary than now. The YSoft MFX Ultimate Reader is the first of its kind to overcome the technological complexity of combining card and mobile reading chips into one device to create a solution that allows companies to digitally transform from cards to mobile-first authentication using the same reader. The technology enables them to transition into a truly secure work-from-anywhere/hybrid workforce. By future-proofing user access and replacing the need for users to authenticate using multiple cards, it is now possible for them to simply use the mobile device they already have in their pocket.

"Offering companies the ability to buy readers that align with their current authentication method, and also supporting them with transitioning into a mobile-first approach, opens a world of possibilities for those companies needing to provide secure and future-proof access to an increasingly hybrid workforce." – Anne Valaitis, Research Manager, Hardcopy Industry Transformation Advisory Service, IDC

The readers can authenticate across many scenarios, including, secure print and scan management, machine access and manufacturing process tracking, secure 3D print management, time tracking, attendance and access systems, fleet management, driver access, electric vehicle charging stations, vending machines and many other places. Plus, with follow-the-sun global support and the product-lifetime warranty, in the unlikely event that the device encounters a problem, there is someone standing by in the user's time zone to help solve it.

"Customers rely on our MP dry cabinets to store sensitive electronic components requiring extremely low humidity (<1% RH). To ensure proper component handling, access control and history logging are needed. RFID cards provide an ideal solution with maximum user comfort," explained Pavel Malysz, Owner, MP Elektronik. "As many of our customers have their own RFID cards with various technologies, Y Soft's MFX Ultimate Reader and great support allow us to provide a solution to any customer with minimum effort."

The product lifetime warranty has also been rolled out across the entire reader range of products, not only the YSoft MFX Ultimate Reader, another industry first. Plus, there is an option to purchase product-lifetime warranties for all recently sold readers.

"We are very proud of our extended range of readers. We believe that the addition of the YSoft MFX Ultimate Reader brings a level of sophistication that proves our dedication to offering the best in fast, secure, and robust authentication. The product-lifetime warranty serves as the hallmark of our commitment. By offering distributors, manufacturers, and end-users a one-stop-shop for their RFID and contact reader needs, we can help guarantee that reliability is hardcoded into our range," said Marcel Fejtek, COO, Head of Manufacturing and Hardware Engineering, Y Soft.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprises, SMBs, and education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the Cloud or on-premises enables businesses to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits, while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management. Our YSoft OMNI Series® is a simple and easy hardware/software solution that enables Cloud printing for in-market printers. Our RFID and contact reader devices include YSoft MFX Ultimate Reader, the most universal RFID reader on the market, offering HID and Legic in one device with free product-lifetime warranty.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

