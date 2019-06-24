Y Soft North America Expands Executive Team with Stephanie Kennard, Executive Vice President of Sales

Previously, Ms. Kennard held sales positions within the print and document capture industry with companies including Equitrac and X-Solutions before being acquired by Nuance Communications, and OpenText. Most recently, Ms. Kennard was VP of Sales for EveryonePrint.

Ms. Kennard will lead Y Soft's U.S. based channel sales team, work with OEM partners, and develop new channel sales relationships for the YSoft SafeQ workflow solutions platform. The workflow platform offers solutions for print management, document capture and 3D print management.

"Our growth plans for North America require an experienced leader with strategic channel relationships. Stephanie brings that and much more to this new role and we are pleased to welcome her as the latest YSofter in the U.S.," said Lukáš Maňásek, Chief Sales Officer, Y Soft.

Worldwide, IDC reported that Y Soft was the fastest growing print management supplier by revenue1 in 2018. The North American market, in addition to China and Western Europe, is a strategic growth region for the company.

"The opportunity in North America for Y Soft is significant. Y Soft's existing products and services, the innovations coming from YSoft Labs and the culture of customer-first makes it a very exciting time to join this growing organization," said Stephanie Kennard, Executive Vice President of Sales, Y Soft North America.

Ms. Kennard is based in Y Soft's Grapevine, Texas office. She will work closely with Y Soft's existing North America sales team, Y Soft North America's Managing Director, Ondřej Krajiček, and the global sales leadership.

About Y Soft

Y Soft provides intelligent enterprise office solutions that help build smart business. Our YSoft SafeQ workflow solutions platform is used by corporations and SMB organizations to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique workflow and cost recovery benefits. YSoft Clerbo offers comprehensive pre- and onboarding solutions for the HR industry.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit http://www.ysoft.com.

