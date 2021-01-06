Y2 Yoga Opens New Studio in the Dilworth section of Charlotte

I've always been an optimist! While we are still in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic and there are still restrictions on class sizes, I know things will get better. Vaccines are on the horizon, the restrictions will be lifted and people will once again want to get back into a routine. There are many that think people will stick to at-home workouts, and I'm sure there are some that will, but people thrive in a community environment not in isolation. You will never push yourself as hard on your own in the same way you will when you are in a room that is packed mat to mat. People are drawn to that energy for the same reason they attend a packed stadium watch a football game: it's exhilarating! With that in mind, I am willing to bet that in the weeks and months ahead we will once again see rooms packed with yogis ready to work hard and sweat and that's why I am so excited to be opening this second location in Dilworth!

Y2 Yoga , which opened its doors in 2009 marks 11 years owned by Tanner Bazemore. The flagship studio in Cotswold is over 12,000 square-feet, and is the largest studio in the country. Y2 Yoga/Dilworth will open their doors January 11, 2021 under the same ownership. It was a great opportunity for us to take over Yoga One when they shut their doors amid COVID. This new studio will offer the same kick-a** yoga classes at the flagship location. Y2/Dilworth is located at 2230 Park Rd, Charlotte . Start Your 3wk unlimited ($39) or 6wk unlimited ($69) New Client Special TODAY: https://y2yoga.com/new-student-special-near-me/

Y2 offers a fresh, bold approach to yoga that not only delivers our own signature style of loud, hot and hard vinyasa, but a fun, welcoming community that is led by authentic teachers who want you to achieve your best. The Cotswold location has 2 studios, a spa and chiropractor. The teachers are trained under Tanner Bazemore and Johnna Smith and carefully selected to provide the best yoga.

Types of Classes

Y2 Single Shots: This class features our signature Y2 style flow that incorporates 14 standard postures in the standing series. Class starts with a warm up before moving into the standing series, core work, backbends, inversions and floor work. The standing series repeats one time. Class is heated.

Y2 Double Shots: Kick it up a notch with this fast-pace flow. We double up the standing series to give you a chance to tackle every pose twice. This class is cardiovascularly intense so we harness the power of the breath to slow you down but fire your practice up. Class is heated.

Y2 Straight Shot:This class is for yogis who love to flow but without the heat. Class format follows a single shot format. Temperatures around 80-84 degrees.

Long, Slow, Deep (LSD): This deep-stretch, restorative class is appropriate for all levels. You'll start with a gentle 10-15 minute vinyasa flow to warm the body up before coming to the floor to explore the depths of the body's flexibility with long (3- to 5-minute) holds of each pose. Temperatures around 80-84 degrees.

More growth is scheduled for later this year with locations set to open mid-2021

About Y2 Yoga

Founded in Charlotte, NC in 2009 Y2 has become Charlotte's leader in the yoga category offering top of the line teachers. At Y2, we are rebels, risk takers, yet simultaneously flawed like everyone else, relatable and fun. We believe in raising our bar, as we help you raise yours. Y2 has a unique approach to yoga that includes loud music, a warm up, a standing sequence done either 1x or 2x (Single shot or Double Shot) in a hot studio. Not looking for hot yoga, Y2 offers non-heated classes and finally Long, Slow, Deep class is taught.

For more information about Y2 Yoga, go to www.y2yoga.com.

