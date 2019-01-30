Y2K Called, It Wants Its Prototype Back

Over the past five years, the retail industry has been turbulent, to say the least. Many brands, both mature and novice alike, have been rocked by forces all around them—shifts in shopper behaviors, generational preferences, local nuance, economic pressures, commercial real estate values, and the infusion of private equity inducing an influx of expensive corporate retail debt—which has put many retailers into a tailspin, if not out of business.

The old prototype store model is obsolete. It is too inflexible and tone deaf to serve the needs of today's sophisticated customer. This dated approach, of one ideal-state design that's sized to small, medium or large, leaves retailers stranded with anomaly stores, which are difficult to replicate, may contain un-scalable experiences and/or operational challenges, posed by a lack of integration between their retail storefront and digital operations.

Retailers know they must "get unstuck," unshackle themselves from old ways and change their approach to most everything. The hard part is to know where to begin and what it should look like. At WD Partners, we are solving for the future of retail by breaking the mold of the past and reassembling the clicks & bricks into a structured yet scalable model for brand resilience and growth.

