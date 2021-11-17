Y7 Studio Partners with Bilt Rewards to Help 109 Million American Renters Flow for Free - Just by Paying Rent

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y7 Studio today announced a partnership with Bilt Rewards , the first and only loyalty program for renters to earn points on rent, allowing members to redeem points towards classes at all Y7 studios across the U.S.

Launched in June 2021, the Bilt Rewards program and the Bilt Mastercard allow today's 109 million American renters to pay and earn points on rent with no fees. By joining the program as a loyalty partner, Y7 will make it possible for rewards members to get back on the mat by exchanging points earned on rent for class credits or an online subscription.

Of the partnership, Y7 Studio Co-Founder Mason Levey says, "As we reopen our studios in the wake of COVID, especially across metropolitan locations where a majority of our clients rent, Y7 is thrilled to offer a new way to book classes just by paying your largest monthly expense. Bilt Rewards makes it easy for renters to get back to their favorite fitness classes, and we can't wait to flow with them in the studio and online."

To start collecting points to use towards Y7, any qualifying US resident can enroll in Bilt Rewards or apply for the Bilt Mastercard. Using the Bilt Mastercard, points can be earned on both rent and non-rent payments. Y7 class redemptions start at 1,600 points and prices may vary by location.

Just in time for the holiday season, Bilt Rewards members will also receive one complimentary in-studio class and a free 3-month digital subscription to Y7 Online. Full offer details can be found inside the Bilt Rewards App .

To learn more about Bilt Rewards and the Bilt Mastercard, visit BiltRewards.com .

About Y7 Studio:

Established in 2013, Y7 is a national yoga brand known for its sweat dripping, beat bumping, candlelit yoga. All studios are heated to 80-90 degrees using state-of-the-art infrared technology, which helps create a detoxifying sweat that stimulates blood circulation and increases flexibility. Y7 classes are paced to the beat of the music to drive the breath, with tracks from varied artists and genres. We practice in a dark, candlelit room with no mirrors to encourage you to turn your focus inward and explore your individual practice.

Experience Y7 Online to Flow On Your Own - anytime, anywhere. Access unlimited on-demand classes and weekly live flows from your favorite Y7 instructors, so you can flow hard no matter where you are or your level. From beginner to advanced, 15 minutes to 60 minutes, there will always be a flow for you. All classes are set to custom playlists so you can get Y7's signature beat bumping experience from anywhere.

With Y7 Studio locations across New York and Los Angeles, Y7 Online virtual classes, a 5-star rated teacher training program, and coveted retail line, Y7 is uniquely positioned as the premier yoga and lifestyle brand. We Flow Together, We Flow Hard.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first-ever rewards program that allows renters to earn points on rent and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a June 2021 launch partnership with the nation's largest real estate owners, Bilt Rewards will enable renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including Y7, SoulCycle, and Rumble; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use points for rent credits or towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent with no fees. Bilt Rewards is a Kairos company. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

Media Contacts:

Macy Morris

[email protected]

Lauren Doyle at Bilt Rewards

[email protected]

SOURCE Y7 Studio

Related Links

y7-studio.com

