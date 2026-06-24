YA Group Acquires Carr Engineering, Inc.

Combination Expands National Footprint and Creates Unmatched

Accident Reconstruction, Design Analysis, and Biomechanical Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group, an international leader in building consulting and forensic engineering services, today announced the acquisition of the business of Carr Engineering, Inc. (Carr), one of the nation's most respected motor vehicle crash reconstruction and design analysis firms.

The acquisition significantly enhances YA Group's existing accident reconstruction and biomechanics practice, creating expanded capabilities, increased geographic reach, enhanced simulation and testing resources, and more efficient coordination across disciplines.

"This partnership represents another important milestone in our efforts to make YA Group's strategic vision a reality — offering our clients unsurpassed expertise and more comprehensive support as they navigate complex, high-stakes matters," said Richard A. Dethlefs, PE, SE, President, Engineering Services. "In addition to Carr's reputation as a trusted leader in the field, the firm's capabilities make it an exceptional strategic addition to our team. Together, we are one of the most experienced and technically advanced accident reconstruction, design analysis, and biomechanics practices in the country."

Based in Houston, Texas, Carr brings more than 40 years of experience, industry knowledge, and technically advanced capabilities to reconstruct and analyze both how and why motor vehicle accidents occur.

Carr's team of more than 25 engineers, animators, and technical experts specializes in the analysis of defect claims relating to vehicle dynamics, airbag control systems, electronic stability control systems, accelerator control systems, and a wide range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS); performs full-scale vehicle dynamics testing and crash simulations; and has developed a unique 3D analysis and animation pipeline that sets them apart from peers and competitors in the industry.

In addition, Carr's state-of-the-art facility includes one of only two HYGE crash simulators in the private sector, allowing the team to physically recreate crash events, evaluate vehicle restraint systems, and develop evidence-based, decisive analyses meeting the highest standards. The Houston facility will become a flagship location for YA Group's Accident Reconstruction practice, further strengthening the firm's presence in a key U.S. market.

"From the beginning, it was clear that YA Group and Carr share a commitment to technical rigor, objectivity, and client service," said James Walker, Jr., Owner of Carr. "Our teams are highly complementary, and this partnership allows us to expand our ability to deliver comprehensive services with deeper technical resources across a broader geographic footprint while maintaining the quality and scientific discipline that have defined us for more than forty years."

Walker, Jr. will continue in a leadership role, serving as co-leader of the Accident Reconstruction practice alongside Wade Wilson, YA Group's Vice President of Accident Reconstruction.

The transaction closed on June 5, 2026.

About YA Group

YA Group is a preeminent technical consulting firm providing professional, tailored solutions for complex projects and disputes. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, forensic accounting, government grant consulting, accident reconstruction, and biomechanics. Serving clients across the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors, YA brings together multidisciplinary expertise to help clients navigate complexity and move forward with a decisive advantage.

About Carr Engineering

Carr Engineering is one of the most respected motor vehicle crash reconstruction and design analysis firms in the country. With more than four decades of technical excellence, Carr delivers clear, accurate, and defensible analyses to clients navigating the most complex and high-stakes motor vehicle matters, including real-time crash investigations and the analysis of intricate vehicle defect claims.

Media Contact:

Nadine Pizarro

VP, Marketing

YA Group

[email protected]

352-389-5387

SOURCE YA Group