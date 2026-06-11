YA Group Unveils Refreshed Brand Reflecting Firm's Evolution and Long-Term Strategic Vision

New Positioning Reinforces Firm's Industry-Leading Ability to Deliver a Decisive Advantage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group (YA), an international leader in building consulting and forensic engineering services, today announced the launch of an updated brand identity that reflects the firm's evolution and strategic vision to build a robust platform of complementary services designed to meet the increasingly complex needs of its clients.

The refresh follows a period of significant expansion and strategic investment by the firm. Over the past several years, YA has executed a deliberate growth strategy expanding into new markets and broadening its capabilities and geographic footprint through targeted acquisitions, organic growth, and continued investment in talent and operations.

With more than 10 acquisitions over the last five years, YA has augmented existing capabilities and deepened its technical expertise across forensic engineering, construction consulting, accident reconstruction and biomechanics, planning and construction advisory services, and forensic accounting. The firm has centered these efforts around enhancing the YA client experience – strengthening its ability to serve clients across the insurance, legal, government, and corporate sectors through a more integrated delivery model.

"Our clients increasingly need advisors who can connect disciplines, simplify complexities, and provide comprehensive insight across a wide range of technical and strategic challenges," said Wade Bushman, CEO of YA Group. "Our redesigned brand reflects the strength of the platform we've built together, which combines our technical knowledge with a client-focused service model and an unwavering commitment to integrity and delivering decisive client outcomes."

The brand now reinforces the firm's "One YA" approach which brings together multidisciplinary teams across practices and geographies to apply the full strength of YA's capabilities and help solve its clients' most complex problems. The update includes a refined visual identity, enhanced digital experience, and clearer articulation of YA's brand positioning as a fully connected, integrated professional services firm that brings clarity to high-stakes, complex situations.

"As YA evolved, it became increasingly important that our brand better illustrate who we are today and where we are headed tomorrow," said Nadine Pizarro, vice president of marketing at YA Group. "Our updated brand identity is now reflected on our website, digital channels, marketing materials, and client communications to better represent YA as a stronger, more integrated firm that helps clients navigate complexity and move forward with a decisive advantage."

YA's growth has been supported by investment from THL Partners, a leading private equity firm with deep expertise in insurance services and technology.

About YA Group

YA Group is a pre-eminent technical consulting firm providing tailored solutions for complex projects. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, forensic accounting, government grant consulting, and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. Serving clients across the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors, YA brings together multidisciplinary expertise to help clients navigate complexity and move forward with a decisive advantage.

Media Contact:

Nadine Pizarro

VP, Marketing

YA Group

[email protected]

352-389-5387

SOURCE YA Group