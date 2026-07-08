YA Group Appoints Steve Powell as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Industry Leader to Drive YA's Next Phase of Growth

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group (YA), an international leader in building consulting and forensic engineering services, today announced the appointment of Steve Powell as Chief Executive Officer, marking the next chapter in the firm's continued growth and evolution. Powell succeeds Wade Bushman, who served as CEO for the past seven years and who will continue as a member of YA's Board of Directors.

Over the past decade, YA has experienced a period of significant expansion and transformation, becoming one of the fastest-growing multidisciplinary consulting organizations in the industry. The firm has expanded its capabilities and entered new markets, adding planning and construction advisory services and forensic accounting services while strengthening capabilities across accident reconstruction, engineering, government, and construction consulting. The firm has also made substantial investments in its people and operations, adding a bench of world-class experts and leaders, growing its staff nearly fivefold, and modernizing its technology infrastructure. Today, YA employs more than 850 professionals. Under Powell's leadership, YA will continue to focus on delivering for its clients, investing in its people, and driving sustained, long-term growth.

"YA has built something truly special," said Powell. "The company's reputation reflects its technical excellence, people-first culture, and unwavering commitment to serving clients. I'm honored to be joining this exceptional team and excited to build on the remarkable foundation established by Ray and Linda Young, Wade Bushman, and every team member who has contributed to YA's success."

Powell brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across commercial construction and the property and casualty claims industry, leading high-performing organizations through periods of growth, operational transformation, and industry change. During the past 15 years, he has held executive leadership positions at Unified Investigations & Sciences, EFI Global, and most recently, Sedgwick.

"Steve brings tremendous industry experience, a servant leadership philosophy, and a proven ability to lead through acquisition, integration and scale," said Bushman. "Just as importantly, he shares the values that have defined YA since its founding, and that he will continue to build upon as we enter our next chapter."

During his time as CEO, Bushman led the business through a period of significant growth, bringing on two private equity partnerships – CIVC Partners in 2021 and THL Partners in 2024 – and architecting and executing a successful inorganic growth strategy that resulted in completing more than 10 acquisitions over the last five years.

"Leading this firm has been a privilege," said Bushman. "What we've built is a testament to the strength of our people, culture, and shared commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to playing a role in YA's continued success."

"We are thankful for Wade's partnership and are excited for Steve to continue building upon the strong foundation Wade helped to build at YA over the past seven years," said Tim Ferris, Director at THL. "Steve is a tremendous leader who brings deep industry experience, a compelling vision for growth, and a strong focus on YA's employees and customers. We are excited to partner together as we build the industry's preeminent technical consulting firm."

About YA Group

YA Group is a preeminent technical consulting firm providing professional tailored solutions for complex projects. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, forensic accounting, government grant consulting, and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. Our multidisciplinary team supports clients in the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors. In an environment where uncertainty is constant, YA helps clients move forward with a decisive advantage.

Nadine Pizarro, VP, Marketing, YA Group

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SOURCE YA Group