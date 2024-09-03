YA Group Announces Partnership with Trophy Point, LLC to Enhance Construction Consulting Service Line

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group, a global leader in forensic consulting, engineering, and risk mitigation services, is proud to announce its partnership with Trophy Point Consulting, a renowned firm specializing in Construction Consulting and Owner's Representation. This strategic alignment aims to expand the range of expert services both companies offer and drive innovation within the industry. Trophy Point brings access to new industries that support YA's growth goals in the Pre-Construction, Construction, Owner's Representation, and Actuarial Building Industries. Their dedication to excellence and client satisfaction matches YA Group's ethos, making this partnership a natural fit and further solidifies YA Group's position as a pioneer in the field.

"We're thrilled to welcome Trophy Point Consulting into the YA Group," said Wade Bushman, CEO of YA Group. "Their exceptional track record and specialized skills in construction estimating will significantly expand our service offerings. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions and uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism."

"Joining forces with YA Group represents a significant milestone for Trophy Point," said Rich Chudzik, Trophy Point's President and Owner. "Our combined expertise will allow us to offer more comprehensive services to our clients, ensuring they receive the best possible solutions for their needs timelier and across the entire United States. We look forward to contributing to YA Group's continued growth and success."

About YA Group:

YA Group is an international professional services organization specializing in forensic consulting, engineering, risk mitigation, and related services. Since its inception over 25 years ago, YA Group has grown through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a leader in the industry. With a team of over 700 professionals, YA Group is dedicated to excellence, partnership, and driving innovation in forensic consulting, engineering, and government services.

About Trophy Point Consulting:

Trophy Point is a premier Construction Consulting and Owner's Representation firm known for its rigorous approach to cost estimating, scheduling, pre-construction planning, and construction consulting services. Led by President Rich Chudzik, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of expert construction consulting services, committed to delivering precise and reliable solutions to its clients.

www.yagroup.com

www.trophypoint.com

