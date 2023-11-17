YA-MAN Celebrates 45 Years as a Global Beauty Innovator and Introduces Spa Styler Hair Tool Launch

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YA-MAN, the Japanese trailblazing beauty powerhouse, hosted an exclusive event to celebrate the brand's 45th anniversary milestone and product launch of the YTJ Spa Stylers hair tools. The celebrity stylist-hosted event was held on Monday, November 13, at the prestigious Chris Chase Salon in the heart of New York City.

Celebrity Hairdresser Marcus Francis styles the hair of TV personality Serena Pitt using YA-MAN Spa Styler Straight + Wave.
LA-based celebrity hair stylist, Marcus Francis, whose clients include notables such as Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst, showcased the two Spa Stylers, a Blow Dry + Scalp Massage and Straight + Wave, with demonstrations on Camila Bravo and Serena Pitt to the captivated media and influencer attendees. Celebrity Groomer, Christine Nelli, VIP guest and product spokesperson for YTJ brands, also showcased the products with a live demonstration with the Spa Stylers on male hair model, Max Jang.

The space, adorned with Japanese-inspired Ikebana florals, set the mood for guests who mingled with other industry moguls while enjoying light bites and cocktails. Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary styling session with the YTJ Blow Dry + Scalp Massage and Straight + Wave tools and Repair Treatment. Guests were also introduced to and could trial the MEDI LIFT Essential Mask, a hands-free wearable device that features patented, cutting-edge Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology.

YA-MAN's Brand Marketing Manager, J. Sophia Mendizábal, welcomed the special guests and thanked them for attending the event while introducing the Celebrity Hair Stylists. She was accessible to speak in depth about the new products and the brand's game-changing innovations with the press and other industry professionals.

These new products mark a continuation of YA-MAN's long-standing tradition of developing groundbreaking products and influencing a new generation of consumers with beauty tech reimagined. The Spa Styler Blow Dry + Scalp Massage retails for $299 and the Spa Styler Straight + Wave retails for $149. The collection is available to purchase from www.Ya-ManUSA.com (ShareASale-friendly retailer) and Amazon. For more information, visit www.ya-manusa.com.

About YA-MAN:

Founded in 1978, YA-MAN is a global beauty brand that blends Japanese rituals with modern scientific innovations. Led by Kimiyo Yamazaki, the product line includes skin care, cosmetics and beauty devices that have revolutionized the industry and redefined the concept of beauty. YA-MAN was the first brand of home-use beauty devices to be invited to the World Congress of Dermatology.

